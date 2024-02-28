Next Article

Ibrahim Zadran slams fourth Test half-century, completes 500 runs: Stats

By Parth Dhall 04:22 pm Feb 28, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Ibrahim Zadran played a quickfire knock after Afghanistan elected to bat against Ireland in the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi. The Afghan opener helped them evade a poor start after they lost Noor Ali and Rahmat Shah in quick succession. Zadran added 55 runs with Hashmatullah Shahidi to steady the ship. In the process, the former slammed his fourth half-century in Test cricket.

A rescuing knock from Zadran

Zadran lifted Afghanistan from 11/2 to 66 along with Shahidi. However, the hosts lost four wickets before the 100-run mark. Zadran's departure left the Afghans reeling at 90/6. He smashed 53 off 83 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours. As mentioned, this was his fourth half-century in the format. Zadran also raced past 500 Test runs.

A look at his Test stats

Zadran made his Test debut in September 2019, against Bangladesh in Chattogram. After 13 innings, the right-handed batter has raced to 529 runs at an average of 40.69. The tally includes a ton and four half-centuries. Zadran has a strike rate of 46.77 in the format. Over 300 of his runs have come at neutral venues.