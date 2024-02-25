Jurel played a crucial 46-run knock on his Test debut (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Debutant Dhruv Jurel rescues India with an incredible knock: Stats

By Parth Dhall 01:01 pm Feb 25, 202401:01 pm

What's the story An extraordinary knock from debutant Dhruv Jurel brought India back in the contest in the ongoing 4th Test against England in Ranchi. His incredible 90 helped India reach 307 in response to England's 353 in the first innings. Jurel added an innings-defining 76 runs with Kuldeep Yadav, who showed resilience. This was Jurel's maiden half-century in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

Next Article

Knock

A knock to remember for ages

India were down to 177/7 on the second evening. However, Jurel and Kuldeep joined forces and steadied the ship. The former showed a complete package of how to bat in Test cricket. His ability to farm the strike, rotate it, and score boundaries at crucial junctures was on display. Jurel smacked a defiant 90 off 149 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes).

Score

A brilliant 46 in first innings

Jurel impressed one and all with a crucial 46-run knock on his Test debut. The wicketkeeper-batter brilliantly tackled the England bowlers in the first innings of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot. Having faced 104 balls, he smoked two boundaries and three maximums. He recorded the second-highest score by a designated Indian keeper in their maiden Test innings.

Jurel

Who is Dhruv Jurel?

The 23-year-old Jurel hails from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He was the vice-captain of the India Under-19 team in the 2020 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. Rajasthan Royals signed him for Rs. 20 lakh in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The Uttar Pradesh star first came into the limelight by scoring 736 runs in his debut season in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Career

Sensational start to FC career

Jurel entered his debut match with 790 runs across 15 FC games, averaging 46.47 (100: 1, 50s: 5). The dasher has now past 900 FC runs. He made 69 for India A in the drawn four-day game against South Africa A in December 2023. His only FC ton to date was a fiery 249-run knock versus Nagaland in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.