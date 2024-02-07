David Bedingham has two fifties in his first five Test innings (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

David Bedingham slams his second Test fifty: Key stats

What's the story South Africa batter David Bedingham impressed with his counter-attacking knocks in the 1st Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Bedingham was SA's lone half-centurion in the second innings. However, he couldn't help them chase down a mammoth 530. An inexperienced South African side staged a fight but ended up losing. Besides, Bedingham has two fifty-plus scores in his first five Test innings.

A look at his knocks

In the first innings, Bedingham was one of SA's two batters who smashed over 30 runs. While he slammed a 58-ball 32, Keegan Petersen top-scored with 45 runs. Bedingham played a counter-attacking knock in the second innings, scoring 87 off 96 balls. His innings was laced with 13 fours and 3 sixes. He missed his maiden Test century.

SA lose the first Test by 281 runs

New Zealand racked up 511 after the Proteas invited them to bat. Rachin Ravindra (240) and Kane Williamson (118) reached three figures, while SA skipper Neil Brand took six wickets. A comprehensive bowling performance helped NZ bowl out SA for 162. Williamson slammed another ton as the Kiwis declared for 179/4. The visitors perished for 247 while chasing 530. Bedingham slammed a valiant fifty.

A half-century on Test debut

Bedingham slammed a fine half-century on his Test debut in Centurion last year. He smashed an 87-ball 56 on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against India after the visitors were bowled out for 245. Bedingham made his Test debut after playing 86 First-Class games. In Centurion, he raced past 6,000 runs in red-ball cricket. He entered the Test, requiring nine runs.