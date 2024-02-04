Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran played a brilliant knock

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran hammers maiden Test century: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:29 pm Feb 04, 2024

What's the story Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran played a brilliant knock on Day 3 against Sri Lanka at the SSC ground. The youngster registered his maiden century in Test cricket. He brought up his ton in 216 deliveries. Ibrahim's century was laced with 11 boundaries as he continued as an anchor for the visitors in the second innings. Afghanistan were 197/1 when Ibrahim slammed his ton.

A look at his Test numbers

Playing his sixth Test match, Ibrahim has amassed more than 450-plus runs at an average over 40. As mentioned this was his maiden Test century while he has also slammed four fifties in the longest format. Ibrahim is now the second-highest run-getter for Afghanistan as he surpassed Asghar Afghan's tally of 440 runs. He has scored over 1,200 runs in First-Class cricket.

Fourth Afghanistan batter with a Test hundred

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ibrahim became the fourth Afghanistan batter to hammer a century in Test cricket. The young dasher joins the likes of Rahmat Shah, Asghar, and Hashmatullah Shahidi, who have already achieved this feat. Ibrahim also owns five fifty-plus scores in Test cricket.