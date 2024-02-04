Tom Hartley took four wickets in the second innings

Tom Hartley enters record books with another four-wicket haul (Tests)

By Parth Dhall 05:03 pm Feb 04, 202405:03 pm

What's the story England spinner Tom Hartley continues to make a mark in his debut international series. After taking a match-winning seven-wicket haul in the Hyderabad Test against India, Hartley impressed with his second-inning exploits in Vizag. He took four wickets as India were bundled out for 255, giving England a 399-run target. The English spinner once again entered the record books.

Performance

The pick of England's bowlers

Spinner Hartley, England's hero from the Hyderabad Test, dazzled in Vizag as well. The 24-year-old was the pick of England's bowlers in the second innings, bowling 27 overs. He took four wickets for 77 runs, including three maidens. Leg-spinner Rehan finished with three wickets, while Anderson ended up taking two important wickets. Debutant Shoaib Bashir took the solitary wicket of Gill.

Hyderabad

A seven-fer on Test debut

Hartley starred in England's record-breaking win over India in Hyderabad. He took a seven-fer as England stopped India from chasing 231 on Day 4. Hartley returned with 7/62 (26.2) in England's defense, the best figures for an England spinner on Test debut (since 1945, the post-war era). He became the third spinner with a seven-fer on Test debut on Indian soil.

Information

Third England spinner with this feat

According to cricket statistician Andy Zaltzman, is the third England spinner with four-plus wickets in an innings in both their first and second Tests since World War 1. Nick Cook (vs NZ, 1983) and James Tredwell (vs Ban, 2009-10 and WI, 2014-15) are the others.

Feats

Hartley races to 14 Test wickets

Hartley now has 14 wickets from two Tests at an incredible average of 24.57. The tally includes an economy rate of 3.57. In the series opener, Hartley recorded the second-best Test innings figures for a spinner on debut on Indian soil. Interestingly, only one other bowler has over five wickets in this regard (Amir Hamza: 5/74 in 2019).