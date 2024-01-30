Pope

Highest second-inning score by an Englishman in India

Pope's 196 in Hyderabad is one of the greatest Test knocks on Indian soil. England were behind in Test, having conceded a 190-run first-innings lead. However, Pope's resilience on a turning track helped England cross 400. He outplayed veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Pope became only the 10th player to record a 150+ score in the second innings against India in India.

Khawaja

Third-highest Test score by an Aussie batter in India

Last year, Australia's Usman Khawaja showed tremendous application against India in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad. He played a marathon knock in the 1st innings and ended up scoring a 422-ball 180 (21 fours). He recorded the third-highest Test score by an Aussie batter in India. Khawaja became the first Australian left-handed batter to score a Test century in India in 13 years.

Jayawardene

Highest-ever Test score on Indian soil

Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene has the highest Test score by a batter on Indian soil. In the 2009 Ahmedabad Test, he smashed a 435-ball 275, guiding SL to 760/7d, after India perished for 426. In the process, he shared a 351-run partnership with Prasanna Jayawardene for the sixth wicket. Although India saved the match, Mahela's knock outplayed the Indian bowlers.

Root

Highest individual score for an England captain in India

In 2021, England became the first side to win a Test on Indian soil since Australia (2016/17). The visitors defeated India by 227 runs in Chennai. Joe Root, who led England at that time, scored a brilliant double-ton in the first innings. He smacked a 377-ball 218 (19 fours and 2 sixes). This remains the highest individual score for an England captain in India.

Lloyd

A 44-year old record that remains intact

In 1975, legend Clive Lloyd played a resounding Test knock in India. Back then, India's spin quartet was ruling the roost. The veteran batter, leading the West Indies, slammed 242* as WI declared their first innings for 604/6. WI won by 201 runs, and Lloyd entered the record books. He still holds the highest Test score by a WI captain in India.