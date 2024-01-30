India

Bumrah owns 20 Test wickets at home

Bumrah, with his unorthodox action, has been brilliant in Test cricket. While his short, yet budding career has been already marred by injuries, workload management has resulted in him missing a few home Tests. In just five home games, Bumrah has snapped up 20 wickets at an astonishing average of 14.40. The tally includes a five-wicket haul (5/24).

Information

A fifer in pink-ball Tests

Bumrah's only Test fifer in India came in the Day/Night Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in 2022. He became the fourth Indian bowler to record a five-wicket haul in pink-ball Tests. Bumrah also completed 300 international wickets in that match.

SA

Bumrah's most Test wickets have come in SA

Bumrah loves bowling in South Africa, with most of his Test wickets coming here. He made his Test debut on India's 2018 tour to SA. The Indian pacer has picked up 38 scalps from eight Tests in SA at an average of 20.76 so far. He was the leading wicket-taker in India's most recent Test series in SA (12 wickets at 12.92).

Six-fer

A record-breaking six-fer; third-most wickets by an Indian in SA

Bumrah took a six-fer (6/61 in second innings) in the 2024 Newlands Test that India won. He emulated Javagal Srinath for most Test fifers in the nation by an Indian bowler. Bumrah now owns the third-highest number of wickets by an Indian bowler in South Africa. He is only behind Anil Kumble (45) and Srinath (43) in this regard.

Nations

What about the other SENA nations?

Bumrah has taken over 30 wickets in Australia and England. He owns 37 scalps from nine Tests in England at 26.27 (two fifers). As many as 32 of his Test wickets have come in Australia at 21.25. Bumrah was integral part of India's maiden Test series win Down Under in the 2018/19 season. Besides, he owns six scalps from two Tests in New Zealand.

SENA

Bumrah in elite club

Bumrah is one of only six men to have taken over 100 wickets in SENA countries (SA, England, NZ, and Australia). With 113 wickets, he is only behind Kumble, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan, and Kapil Dev. Bumrah has the joint second-most five-fifers (6) in SENA nations for India, with Zaheer and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar. They are only behind Kapil (7).

WI

Bumrah averages under 10 in West Indies

In just two Tests in the Caribbean (2019), Bumrah has accounted for 13 wickets, with his average being 9.23. In the series opener, Bumrah took 5/7 in the second innings as WI attempted to chase 419. Bumrah recorded the least expensive five-wicket haul by an Indian in Tests. He is the only Indian with a fifer for less than 10 runs.

Hat-trick

Career-best Test figures; a historic hat-trick

Bumrah's career-best Test innings figures came against West Indies in Kingston in 2019. He took 6/27 as the hosts perished for 117 in response to India's 416. Bumrah also took a hat-trick in this innings, becoming the third Indian with this feat. No other Indian has taken a hat-trick in the format after that match.