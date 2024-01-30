Context

Why does this story matter?

Sarfaraz has been one of the most consistent batters in the domestic circuit. He has been taking the Ranji Trophy by storm by compiling massive runs. There were some controversies as well regarding his selection, but he received the recognition that he always deserved. If given a chance in the starting line-up, it will be on Sarfaraz to prove his mettle.

Unofficial Test

Sarfaraz's match-winning knock against the England Lions

He has been compiling runs in the unofficial Test series against the England Lions. His latest knock that caught the eye was a 160-ball 161, which helped India A post a mammoth 489 in the first innings. Sarfaraz's knock was studded with 18 boundaries and 5 sixes, as he attacked the spinners. Eventually, India A won that match by an innings and 16 runs.

Strengths

An excellent player of spin who struggles against short-pitched bowling

Sarfaraz has risen through the domestic circuit, and playing on turning tracks, he is used to tackling quality spinners. It is something that India needs in their middle order. Also, the 26-year-old likes to attack the spinners and does not allow them to settle. However, his primary concern is against short-pitched bowling. His tendency to get dismissed by well-directed bouncers can be concerning.

Stats

A look at his overall First-Class numbers

Playing 45 First-Class matches, Sarfaraz has amassed 3,912 runs at an impressive average of 69.85. The youngster has hammered 14 centuries and 11 fifties in this format. His highest score of 301* came against Uttar Pradesh in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy campaign. Sarfaraz made his FC debut for Mumbai in 2014. He has been among the runs in recent times.

Record

Averages 82.46 in First-Class cricket since 2020

It was only in the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy campaign that Sarfaraz became a star batter for Mumbai. Since 2020, no other batter who has amassed more than 2,000 First-Class runs averages more than Sarfaraz's stellar 82.46. Sarfaraz once had a First-Class average of above 80 and was only behind Donald Bradman's average of 95.14.

2019-20

Sarfaraz slammed 928 runs in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy campaign

Sarfaraz proved his mettle in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy campaign by scoring 928 runs from nine innings at a mammoth average of 154.66. The dasher hammered three centuries and two fifties. Overall, he finished as the fifth-highest run-getter of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. As per ESPNcricinfo, his average of 154.66 is the second highest in a single Ranji Trophy campaign.

2021-22

Leading run-getter in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy

Sarfaraz scored runs for fun in the Ranji Trophy 2021/22. He concluded as the leading run-scorer, having slammed 982 runs at an astronomical average of 122.75. The talented batter clobbered four centuries and two fifties. His scores read 275, 63, 48, 165, 153, 40, 59*, 134, and 45. Sarfaraz guided Mumbai to the final, but they lost against Madhya Pradesh.

Record

900-plus runs in successive Ranji Trophy seasons

Sarfaraz hammered 900-plus runs in two successive Ranji Trophy campaigns. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the first player to score 900-plus runs in two successive Ranji Trophy seasons. He also became the third batter to breach the 900-run mark in a Ranji Trophy season twice. He is only behind Ajay Sharma and Wasim Jaffer, who have also achieved the feat twice.