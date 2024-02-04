Australia demolished West Indies in the second ODI

Australia win third successive ODI series versus West Indies: Stats

Feb 04, 2024

What's the story Australia demolished West Indies in the second ODI encounter to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Australia managed 258/9 in 50 overs, riding on Sean Abbott's 69 from 63 balls. Matthew Short and Cameron Green chipped in with scores of 41 and 33 respectively. For the Windies, Gudakesh Motie claimed a three-fer. In response, West Indies folded for 175.

Abbott hammers his second ODI fifty

Abbott scored a brilliant fifty amid tough circumstances as the hosts suffered a top-order collapse in the game. Abbott scored 69 off 63 balls (1 four, 4 sixes). Australia were in all sorts of trouble when Abbott arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 142/6. With this knock, Abbott has raced to 297 runs in 20 ODIs at an average of 21.21.

Abbott joined these names

Abbott's 69 is now the third-highest ODI score by an Australian batter, while operating at number eight or lower, against West Indies. He is only behind Nathan Coulter-Nile (92 in Nottingham, 2019) and Mitchell Johnson (73* in Johannesburg, 2009). Overall, Abbott became the third Australian after James Faulkner (4) and Brett Lee (3) with multiple 50-plus scores while batting at number eight or lower.

Gudakesh Motie claims 3/28

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies. Playing his 12th ODI match, Motie has raced to 22 wickets at 19.36. The 28-year-old boasts an impressive economy of 3.91 as his best figures read 4/23. The spinner has now owns four wickets across two ODIs against Australia at 21.50. In List A cricket, he has raced to 77 scalps.