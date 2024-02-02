Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered his second Test century (Photo credit: X/@BCCi)

Centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal clocks these unique Test records versus England

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:58 pm Feb 02, 202405:58 pm

What's the story Yashasvi Jaiswal carried the bat for India on Day 1 of the second Test against England. The youngster is batting on 179* at Stumps. Overall, this is his second Test century and his career-best score in this format. Jaiswal now owns the joint-second-most runs in a day's play for India versus England, besides clocking several other records. Here are the details.

Record

Most runs in a day's play for India against England

The 22-year-old Jaiswal was India's main performer on Day 1. As per Cricbuzz, he has scored the joint-second-most runs in a day's play for India against England. He is tied with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who also scored 179 at the Oval in 1979 while Karun Nair is ahead of them with 232 runs in Chennai, 2016.

Record

Jaiswal slams this record as well for India

Jaiswal slammed his first century on Indian soil. He also surpassed the 150-run mark and became the third youngest Indian batter to reach the milestone in home Tests. At the age of 22 years and 36 days, Jaiswal is only behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (19y 293d) and Vinod Kambli (21y 32d) as both reached the landmark against England in 1993.

Opener

Fourth Indian opener to score 150-plus against England (since 2000)

As per Cricket.com, Jaiswal becomes the fourth Indian opener to slam 150-plus against England since 2000. Only Gautam Gambhir (179) in Mohali 2008, KL Rahul (199) in Chennai 2016, and Rohit Sharma (161) in Chennai 2021 have achieved it before Jaiswal. Notably, Jaiswal is only a run shy of surpassing Gambhir and registering the second-highest score by an Indian opener against England since 2000.

Record

Jaiswal registered these records in Test cricket

As per Bharath Seervi, Jaiswal became the third opener to hammer two 150-plus scores in Tests at the age of 22 or less. Graeme Smith leads the pack with four tons while Chris Gayle and Jaiswal have scored two. He is also the second Indian opener with multiple Test centuries at the age of 22 or less. He joins Gavaskar (4) on this list.

Stats

Jaiswal averages over 65

Playing his sixth Test match, the youngster has raced to 590 runs at 65.55. He owns four fifty-plus scores (100s: 2). His other century came against the West Indies last year. Jaiswal had smashed 171 versus WI. Meanwhile, in First-Class cricket, the talented young opener is closing in on 2,500 runs (2,435). He registered his sixth hundred in List A cricket.

Summary

How did India's batters perform?

India were off to a decent start with Jaiswal and Rohit (14) adding 40 runs before the latter departed. The former then stitched a 49-run stand with Shubman Gill (34) before recording 90 and 70-run stands with Shreyas Iyer (27) and debutant Rajat Patidar (32), respectively. Jaiswal also added 52 runs with Axar Patel (27). Meanwhile, local boy KS Bharat made 17.