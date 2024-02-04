Sean Abbott scored a fifty and took three wickets in Sydney

What's the story An uncanny all-round performance from Sean Abbott helped Australia beat West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Sydney. The Aussies successfully defended 258 by bowling WI out for 175. Abbott and Josh Hazlewood shared six wickets (three each). Earlier, Abbott smashed a rescuing 69(63), saving Australia from sinking. He also took two catches in the match. Here are the records he broke.

A rescuing knock from Abbott

Australia were in all sorts of trouble when Abbott arrived in the middle, with the scorecard reading 142/6. The Aussie eventually found some support from number-nine batter Will Sutherland (18). The duo added 57 runs for the eighth wicket, powering Australia past 200. Abbott batted with intent and ended up scoring 69 off 63 balls (1 four and 4 sixes).

Third-highest score by an Australian (eight or lower) against WI

Abbott's 69 is now the third-highest ODI score by an Australian batter at number eight or lower against West Indies. He is only behind Nathan Coulter-Nile (92 in Nottingham, 2019) and Mitchell Johnson (73* in Johannesburg, 2009). Overall, Abbott became the third Australian after James Faulkner (4) and Brett Lee (3) with multiple 50-plus scores while batting at number eight or lower.

Second ODI fifty for Abbott

With this knock, Abbott has raced to 297 runs in 20 ODIs at an average of 21.21. He owns a strike rate of 108 and can be handy down the order. The one against WI was his second half-century in ODI cricket.

Abbott took three wickets

In the second innings, Abbott came in as a first-change bowler for Australia. He first dismissed Kjorn Ottley, reducing the Caribbeans to 34/3. Abbott then picked up the crucial wickets of Keacy Carty (40) and Roston Chase (25). The Australian pacer scalped three wickets for 40 runs in 10 overs. He was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the match.

Fourth Australian player with this feat

As per Cricket Reporter Nic Savage, Abbott is the fourth Australian player to record a fifty, three-plus wickets, and two-plus catches in a men's ODI. He joins Greg Matthews, Darren Lehmann, and Glenn Maxwell on this list.