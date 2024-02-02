Cameron Green scored 77* versus WI (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Cameron Green hits 77* versus WI, surpasses 500 ODI runs

By Rajdeep Saha 07:20 pm Feb 02, 202407:20 pm

What's the story Australia's Cameron Green starred with the bat against West Indies in the first ODI at the MCG on Friday. Green, who came in at number three, was part of two telling partnerships. He played the support cast in a 79-run stand with Josh Inglis, who fired a 65-run knock. Alongside Steve Smith, Green then added an unbeaten 149-run stand to guide Australia home.

Next Article

Knock

A decent knock from Green's blade

Inglis set the platform for Australia with a fiery 65. Green took his time and then played a noteworthy knock. Smith played a positive knock of 79* from 79 balls with Green consuming 104 balls for his unbeaten 77. He smashed four fours and two sixes. Both players looked in rhythm and played risk free cricket.

Runs

Green averages 117.50 in home ODIs

Playing his 24th ODI, Green has surpassed 500 runs. He owns 519 runs at an average of 39.92. He hit his second ODI fifty. His best score of 89* came versus New Zealand. As per ESPNcricinfo, Green owns 235 runs at home, averaging a solid 117.50. Meanwhile, he has raced to 1,118 runs in List A cricket at 39.92 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).

Summary

How did the first ODI pan out?

West Indies were off to a poor start and were reduced to 59/4. Bartlett claimed three scalps upfront. Keacy Carty and Roston Chase then added 110 runs for the fifth wicket. Australia hit back and bowled the Windies out for 231. In response, Inglis (65) set the base. Green and Smith hit match-winning unbeaten fifties to help their side win.