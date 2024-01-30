India Under-19 won the match by 214 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Under-19 CWC: India beat NZ, claim third successive 200+ win

By Parth Dhall 09:13 pm Jan 30, 2024

What's the story India claimed yet another massive win in the 2024 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, this time against New Zealand, at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The Men in Blue successfully defended 295, bowling the Kiwis out for a mere 81. Saumy Pandey took four wickets for India, while a splendid ton from Musheer Khan powered them. India U-19 have now claimed three successive 200-plus-run wins.

Match

A look at the match summary

Adarsh Singh started with a positive intent after NZ elected to field. While Arshin Kulkarni departed early, Adarsh and Musheer took India past 100. The latter added an 87-run stand with skipper Uday Saharan. India finished for 295/8, with Mason Clarke taking a four-fer. In response, NZ lost regular wickets. Skipper Oscar Jackson was their top scorer (19), while Pandey took four wickets.

Ton

Adarsh, Musheer record 50+ scores

As mentioned, Musheer slammed his second ton of ongoing tournament. He smashed a 131 off 126 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours and 3 sixes. While played a defiant knock, the last five wickets fell for just 103 runs. Earlier, Adarsh starred with a fine 52 off 58 balls. He smashed 6 fours in the process.

Information

Musheer becomes second Indian with multiple Under-19 WC tons

As per ESPNcricinfo, Musheer has become only the second Indian batter to score multiple centuries in the Under-19 World Cup. Senior batter Shikhar Dhawan slammed three tons in the 2004 Under-19 World Cup.

Runs

Most runs in 2024 U-19 WC

Musheer is presently the leading run-scorer of the 2024 Under-19 World Cup. He has slammed 325 runs from four matches at an incredible average of 81.25 as of now. His tally includes two tons (118 vs Ireland) and a fifty (73 vs USA). Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan follows Musheer on the runs column, with 223 runs at 111.50.

Four-fer

Saumy Pandey takes four wickets

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He took four wickets for just 19 runs in 10 overs, including two maidens. Notably, Pandey impressed one and all with an economy rate as low as 1.90. Musheer and Raj Limbani picked up two scalps each, while Naman Tiwari and Arshin Kulkarni shared two wickets.

Numbers

A look at other notable numbers

As mentioned, India registered their third back-to-back 200-plus-run win in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup. Before this match, India beat Bangladesh (by 84 runs), Ireland (by 201 runs), and the United States (by 201 runs). New Zealand perished for 81, now their third-lowest score in the history of Under-19 World Cup. India's first-powerplay scores so far: 45/2, 38/1, 40/0, and 61/1.