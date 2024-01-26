Knock

A fine knock from Sinclair

Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a top-order collapse as WI, batting first, were 213/6 when Sinclair arrived in the middle. He tackled the Aussie bowlers well in the fag end of the opening day's play and returned unbeaten on 16. The 24-year-old continued to ball well on Day 2 as he helped WI finish at 311/10.

Stats

11th WI batter to get this feat

Meanwhile, Sinclair became the 11th WI batter to slam 50 or more on Test debut while batting at eight or lower. Carlos Brathwaite is the only other WI batter in this regard to accomplish the milestone in Australia. Overall, he became the seventh visiting batter to slam 50 or more on Test debut Down Under while batting at eight or lower.

Stats

1,000 FC runs for Sinclair

Sinclair has now raced to 1,026 FC runs in 22 games with his average being 31-plus. This was his ninth fifty in the format. With his off-spin, the youngster has scalped 66 FC wickets at 24.33 as the tally includes four fifers. Meanwhile, Sinclair has also represented the Windies in seven ODIs and six T20Is, scalping 11 and four wickets apiece.