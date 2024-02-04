Abbott scored a career-best 69 (Source: X/@ICC)

What's the story Australian bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott played a fine hand against West Indies in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He scored a brilliant fifty amid tough circumstances as the hosts suffered a top-order collapse in the game. Abbott scored 69 off 63 balls (1 four, 4 sixes). This was his second fifty in the format and a maiden one against WI.

An innings of character from Abbott

Australia were in all sorts of trouble when Abbott arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 142/6. Abbott eventually found some support from number-nine batter Will Sutherland (18) as the duo added 57 runs for the eighth wicket. The duo powered Australia past 200. Abbott batted with intent as he enhanced the scoring rate in the end overs.

2nd ODI fifty for Abbott

As mentioned, Abbott scored his second ODI fifty as his maiden one came against India last year (54). With this knock, Abbott has raced to 297 runs in 20 ODIs at an average of 21.21. He owns a strike rate of 108 and can be handy down the order. With the ball, the right-arm pacer has claimed 24 ODI scalps at 35.

Abbott joins these names

Abbott's 69 is now the third-highest ODI score by an Australian batter, while operating at number eight or lower, against West Indies. He is only behind Nathan Coulter-Nile (92 in Nottingham, 2019) and Mitchell Johnson (73* in Johannesburg, 2009). Overall, Abbott became the third Australian after James Faulkner (4) and Brett Lee (3) with multiple 50-plus scores while batting at number eight or lower.

Australia post a decent total

Abbott's fiery half-century meant Australia posted 258/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Matthew Short also played an important 41-run knock. Spinner Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the Caribbean bowlers as he claimed 3/28 in 10 overs. Alzarri Joseph (2/74 in nine overs) dismissed both openers cheaply. Notably, Australia won the series opener by eight wickets.