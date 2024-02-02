Anmolpreet Singh hammered his maiden century in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Ranji Trophy: Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh smashes his seventh FC century

Feb 02, 2024

What's the story Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh was at his best on Day 1 against Chandigarh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The batter smashed his seventh First-Class century and his first of the ongoing campaign. At stumps, Anmolpreet was unbeaten on 132, hammering 18 boundaries. Courtesy of his knock, Punjab have compiled 307/2. The 25-year-old will resume on Day 2 with the aim of scoring a big hundred.

Knock

A dominating knock from Anmolpreet

Anmolpreet came to the crease when Punjab lost Vishwa Pratap Singh early on. He added a superb 162-run partnership with Naman Dhir, who also slammed a brilliant 86-run knock. Later, after Dhir's departure, Anmolpreet joined forces with Prabhsimran Singh and the duo added 137 runs in 230 deliveries. Prabhsimran has batted with intent and complimented Anmolpreet as the former is also unbeaten at 76.

Stats

A look at his First-Class numbers

Playing his 39th Test, Anmolpreet Singh has compiled 2,400-plus runs at an average above 43. Apart from seven Test hundreds, the 25-year-old has also hammered 11 fifties in red-ball cricket. This was his second 50-plus score in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign after he slammed a 60-run knock against Goa. Anmolpreet made his FC debut in 2017 for Punjab and gradually became a mainstay.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Punjab lost Vishwa early on but the likes of Naman and Anmolpreet batted brilliantly to add 162 runs before the latter was dismissed. Anmolpreet hammered his seventh FC hundred while he stitched a 137-run stand with Prabhsimran (76*) as Punjab compiled 307/2 at Stumps on Day 1. Jagjit Singh and Hartejassvi Kapoor were the only successful bowlers for Chandigarh on the day.