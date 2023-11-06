SMAT 2023 final: Arshdeep Singh claims 4/23 versus Baroda

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:59 pm Nov 06, 202311:59 pm

Arshdeep Singh has returned with 10 wickets in 2023 SMAT (Photo credit: X/IPL)

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab against Baroda in the 2023 SMAT final in Mohali. The pacer restricted the run flow and rattled the Baroda middle order with his exceptional figures of 4/23 from his four overs. His heroics helped Punjab restrict Baroda to 203/7 while securing their first-ever SMAT title (20-run victory). Earlier, Punjab posted a total of 223/4.

A fantastic spell from Arshdeep

In a pitch where over 400 runs were scored and most bowlers went over an economy rate of eight, Arshdeep bowled four overs, gave away 23 runs and scalped four wickets. All of his wickets came in the slog overs as he dismissed Abhimanyu Rajput first before removing Krunal and Shivalik Sharma in two consecutive deliveries. Later, he outfoxed Bhanu Pania.

A look at his wickets tally in the SMAT

Arshdeep has featured in 21 matches in the tournament while picking up 22 wickets at an average of 25.27. He also owns an impressive economy rate of 7. 26. Surprisingly, his 4/23 in the final are his best figures in the competition. In SMAT 2023, Arshdeep featured in nine matches and scalped 10 wickets at 24.30.

A look at his T20 numbers

With this bowling effort, the young speedster has raced to 137 wickets in 110 matches at an average of 23.21. Arshdeep owns an economy rate of 8.29 as he usually bowls in the slog overs. The Indian pacer has also featured in 36 T20Is for India and has returned with 54 wickets at an impressive average of 18.87.

Second-fastest Indian bowler to 50 T20I wickets

Earlier this year, Arshdeep completed 50 T20I wickets for India and became the second-fastest to achieve the feat. He achieved it in 33 matches, breaking Yuzvendra Chahal's record of 34 games. Only Kuldeep Yadav reached the milestone in 30 matches. However, he became the eighth Indian bowler to complete 50 T20I wickets. Among Indian pacers, he broke Jasprit Bumrah's record (41 T20Is).

Joint third-fastest pacer to get to the milestone

Arshdeep has joined Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman as the joint third-fastest pacer to complete 50 T20I wickets (only full-member team players). Ireland's Mark Adair (28) and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi (32) are ahead in this regard. Arshdeep is the fastest to get the feat among left-arm fast bowlers. Among Indians, only left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep has reached the feat faster in only 30 games.

How did the SMAT 2023 final pan out?

Batting first, Punjab were off to a horrible start as they were reeling at 18/2 from 3.2 overs. However, a fiery century from Anmolpreet Singh and a fifty from Nehal Wadhera helped Punjab post a total of 223/4. In reply, Baroda had a poor start, but despite contributions from Abhimanyu Rajput, Ninad Ratva, Krunal Pandya and Vishnu Solanki, they fell short by 20 runs.