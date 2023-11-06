SMAT 2023 final: Anmolpreet Singh slams his maiden T20 century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:10 pm Nov 06, 202309:10 pm

Anmolpreet's ton in SMAT final helps Punjab post a record-breaking total of 223/4 (Photo credit: X/@BCCIDomestic)

Punjab dasher Anmolpreet Singh played a stunning knock under pressure against Baroda in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. Notably, Anmolpreet smashed his maiden T20 century while registering his second fifty-plus score in the ongoing tournament. His 61-ball 113 was laced with 10 fours and six maximums as Punjab posted a mammoth total of 223/4 in their 20 overs. Here's more.

A sensational knock from Anmolpreet

Anmolpreet came to the crease when Punjab were reeling at 18/2 in 3.2 overs. He stitched a 62-run stand with Mandeep Singh before the latter was dismissed. Anmolpreet continued playing his shots as he added 138 runs with Nehal Wadhera, taking the score beyond the 200-run mark. They gave Punjab a strong finish. Notably, Anmolpreet brought up his hundred in only 58 deliveries.

A look at Anmolpreet's T20 numbers

With this knock, the 25-year-old has amassed 1,199 runs in 63 T20s at an average above 24. The Punjab middle-order batter owns a strike rate in excess of 125. Besides his solitary ton, he also owns six fifties in the shortest format. Anmolpreet has hammered 342 runs in 10 matches at an average of 48.85. He also owns an impressive strike rate of 176.28.

Anmolpreet accomplishes 1,000 runs in SMAT

Courtesy of his ton, Anmolpreet completed 1,000 runs in SMAT. He has tallied 1,065 runs in 56 matches in the tournament with an average of 27.30. Apart from his century, he owns six fifties in the tournament. He also owns a decent strike rate of 130.19. Anmolpreet is only the second Punjab batter to slam a ton in SMAT this season after Abhishek Sharma.