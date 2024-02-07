Marizanne Kapp slammed a superb 75-run knock before claiming 3/12 with the ball (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

2nd WODI: Marizanne Kapp slams 75, picks 3/12 versus Australia

By Rajdeep Saha 05:45 pm Feb 07, 2024

What's the story Marizanne Kapp slammed a superb 75-run knock before claiming 3/12 with the ball to help South Africa Women beat Australia in the second women's ODI. SA's win saw them level the three-match series at 1-1. Kapp's all-round efforts helped SA Women claim their maiden win on the tour after they lost three successive T20Is and the first ODI. Here we decode Kapp's stats.

Performance

An all-round show from Kapp

Kapp came to the crease at 71/3 after 15.5 overs. She shared 46 runs alongside Sune Luus, 36 alongside Nadine de Klerk and 45 alongside Chloe Tryon. Kapp was dismissed when SA Women were 198/6. SA managed 229/6 in a rain-reduced game of 45 overs. With the ball, Kapp claimed the wickets of Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield, and Beth Mooney, reducing Australia to (34/3).

Information

A valuable performance on offer

Kapp scored 75 from 87 balls. She hit 12 fours and struck at 86.21. With the ball, Kapp was on the money and removed Australia's front three. She bowled five overs, bowling one maiden and conceding just 12 runs (ER: 2.40).

Runs

Kapp averages 57.83 versus Australia

Kapp's 75 takes her to 2,792 runs in Women's ODIs at an average of 33.63. She slammed her 14th fifty, besides also owning two centuries. In 11 matches versus the Aussie Women, Kapp has scored 347 runs at 57.83. She registered her fourth WODI fifty, posting her career-best score. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 57 away WODIs (home of opposition), Kapp has scored 1,147 runs.

Information

156 scalps for Kapp

Kapp owns 156 wickets for South Africa in this format at an average of 24.86. Versus the Aussies, she has managed eight scalps. 3/12 is now her best spell against Australia. Kapp has claimed 68 scalps in away matches at 24.54.