In the round of 16, Nigeria downed Cameroon 2-0 with goals from Ademola Lookman (Photo credit: X/@NGSuperEagles)

AFCON 2023: Decoding key stats of the four semi-finalists

By Rajdeep Saha 05:02 pm Feb 07, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and DR Congo are the four semi-finalists at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria will face South Africa in semi-final 1 before hosts Ivory Coast take on DR Congo in the second semi-final. Notably, Ivory Coast qualified for the knockouts after finishing one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage. Here are the key stats.

Next Article

Group Stage

Story of the group stage

Both Nigeria and Ivory Coast were placed in Group A. Nigeria finished second behind Equatorial Guinea (7 points each) to qualify for the round of 16. Ivory Coast (3 points) joined them as one of the top four third-placed teams. Meanwhile, South Africa finished second in Group E (4 points). DR Congo claimed three successive draws and finished second in Group F.

Round of 16

Stunning wins for these sides in the round of 16

In the round of 16, Nigeria downed Cameroon 2-0 with goals from Ademola Lookman. Ivory Coast beat Senegal on penalties (5-4) after the match ended 1-1. DR Congo stunned Egypt 8-7 via penalties after a 1-1 affair. Lastly, South Africa stunned the much fancied Morocco 2-0 with goals from Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena. Morocco were the semi-finalists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Quarters

How did the quarter-final clashes pan out?

Lookman shined the quarter-final clash against Angola, helping Nigeria win 1-0. DR Congo came from behind to stun Guinea 3-1. Chancel Mbema Mangulu, Yoane Wissa and Arthur Masuaku scored for DR Congo in their comeback win. Despite playing most of the match with 10 men, Ivory Coast stunned Mali 2-1 with the winner in the 122nd minute. SA beat Cape Verde 2-1 via penalties.

Numbers

A look at the goals tally

With his three goals, Nigeria's Lookman is the top scorer among the four teams alive in the competition. Wissa has two goals for DR Congo whereas Themba Zwane has scored a brace for South Africa. Nigeria have scored six goals in the tournament. DR Congo have managed six goals as well. Ivory Coast have scored five times to South Africa's six.

Stats

Key tournament stats for Nigeria and Ivory Coast

Nigeria have won the tournament thrice and have reached the semis for the 16th time. Nigeria are also four-time runner-up and eight-time third-place finishers. Ivory Coast are in the semis for the 11th time. Ivory Coast have won the tourney twice, besides ending as finalists twice. Notably, they have finished third on four occasions and fourth twice.

Duo

What about DR Congo and South Africa?

DR Congo have won the tournament twice in 1968 and 1974 respectively. DR Congo are also a two-time third-placed finishers and a one-time fourth-place finisher. DR Congo have reached their sixth semi-final. South Africa have won the tournament once, having being runner-up once and third-placed finishes on one occasion as well. SA's last semi-final appearance came in 2000 (3rd place).

Information

Key details about the 3rd place play-off and final

The third place play-off will be held on February 10 between losers of semi-final 1 and 2 respectively. The final will be played on February 11 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan.