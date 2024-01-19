Copa del Rey 2023-24 quarter-finals: All you need to know

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:37 pm Jan 19, 202411:37 pm

Atletico downed holders Real in the round of 16 (Photo credit: X/@atletienglish)

The quarter-final round of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey will commence on January 24. It is Spain's premier cup competition and is one of the most prestigious knockout competitions in Europe. Established in 1903, it is one of Spain's oldest football tournaments played at the national level. As we enter the business end of the tournament, eight top teams will fight for the crown.

Key matches in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals

The biggest clash in the 2023-24 Copa del Rey quarter-finals has to be Barcelona's battle against Athletic Bilbao. While Atletico Madrid will lock horns against Sevilla, who are always dangerous in cup competitions. The other two quarter-finals will see Mallorca facing La Liga leaders Girona FC whereas Celta Vigo will host Real Sociedad in another mouth-watering encounter.

Atletico Madrid hammered Real Madrid 4-2 in the R16

In a highly-anticipated Madrid derby, Atletico Madrid thrashed Real Madrid 4-2 in the round of 16 clash of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey. Goals from Samuel Lino, Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann, and Rodrigo Riquelme ensured a fine extra-time victory for Diego Simeone's men. An own-goal from Jan Oblak and a late strike from Joselu were mere consolation for Spanish Super Cup winners Real Madrid.

A look at the other round of 16 results

Barcelona came from behind to beat Unionistas 3-1 in the round of 16. Girona tamed Rayo Vallecano 3-1 as Real Sociedad earned an impressive 2-0 win over Osasuna. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo downed Valencia 3-1 and Mallorca beat Tenerife 1-0.

Barcelona have won 31 Copa del Rey titles

Barcelona is the most successful club, having won 31 Copa del Rey titles. Their last title came in the 2020-21 season. Whereas Athletic Bilbao are the second-most Copa del Rey crowns with 23 titles and have reached the final a whopping 39 times. Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey title last season beating Osasuna in the final. It was their 20th title.

Who is the leading goal-scorer in the Copa del Rey?

Athletic Bilbao's Telmo Zarra is the leading goal-scorer in the Copa del Rey with 81 goals. Spanish midfielder Jose Samitier is in second position, netting 70 goals in the tournament. 65 of his goals were for Barcelona while five goals came in Real Madrid colours. Guillermo Gorostiza is third with 64 goals while Lionel Messi completes the top four with 56 goals for Barcelona.

A look at the stats from 2023-24 Copa del Rey

Athletic Bilbao's Asier Villalibre and Celta Vigo's Anastasios Douvikas are joint highest goal-scorers in the 2023-24 Copa del Rey with six goals each. Getafe's Anthony Lozano and Racing Ferrol's Heber Pena are the joint-highest assist providers with four assists each. Douvikas owns eight goal involvements (6+2) in the competition. As per Fotmob, Mallorca's Dominik Greif has prevented 1.8 goals while registering three clean sheets.

Did you know?

As per Opta, this is the third consecutive season where all the teams in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals are from the Primera Division. It is something that has not happened since 1992. The situation appeared last in 1992 across three consecutive seasons.