Kalvin Phillips: Decoding the Manchester City midfielder's likely destinations

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Kalvin Phillips: Decoding the Manchester City midfielder's likely destinations

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:17 pm Jan 19, 202411:17 pm

Kalvin Phillips has featured in 10 matches for Manchester City in 2023-24 season (Photo credit: X/@Kalvinphillips)

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been restricted to limited opportunities after he fell out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola. However, the English midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium with many clubs all across Europe in talks to snap up the 28-year-old. Here we decode his possible destinations in the January transfer window.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

Phillips joined Manchester City in July 2022 for £45m after a brilliant spell at Leeds United. Guardiola thought him to be the ideal combative midfielder needed in his system. However, in his limited performances, the Englishman never managed to convince Guardiola to be a backup for Rodri. Guardiola praised Phillips for his attitude despite being restricted to minimal matches. A transfer now makes sense.

3/8

Roy Hodgson interested in the English midfielder

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is an admirer of the Englishman as the Eagles are in contention to sign Phillips in the January transfer window. However, Crystal Palace may look to sign him on loan before making the deal permanent next season. Palace are unlikely to make an outright transfer for him. If Phillips joins Crystal Palace, he will drastically improve their midfield.

4/8

Newcastle United can be a possible destination for Phillips

Newcastle United are desperate to bring in midfield reinforcements after Sandro Tonali was handed an eight-month suspension for gambling. Also, Brazilian midfielder Joelinton suffered a major thigh injury and may miss the rest of the season. Hence, the Magpies may turn to Phillips as a stopgap option. With plenty of Premier League experience with Leeds, the 28-year-old may resurrect his career at Newcastle United.

5/8

Juventus are also in the mix

Juventus had shown interest in Manchester City's combative midfielder. As per ESPN, City wanted to sell him while Juventus were interested in a loan deal with an option to buy. The disagreement cooled off Juve's interest in Phillips. Juve need reinforcement in midfield after Nicolo Fagioli's betting ban and Paul Pogba's suspension due to doping. Phillips can solve some of Juventus' problems in midfield.

6/8

West Ham are front-runners to acquire Phillips

West Ham boss David Moyes is eager to strengthen the midfielder after the injury to Lucas Paqueta, while Edson Alvarez is out with a calf problem. So he wants more depth in midfield and Phillips can solve that issue. The Hammers have missed the presence of Declan Rice since he joined Arsenal. Phillips, who plays a similar role can fill in for his compatriot.

7/8

A look at his numbers for Manchester City

Phillips joined Manchester City in 2022 and featured in 31 matches in total. He only played 10 matches in all competitions in the 2023-24 season. He has made 16 Premier League appearances for City while registering seven appearances in the Champions League. He made four and three appearances in the FA Cup and EFL Cup respectively. Phillips has netted a solitary goal for City.

8/8

City want a loan fee

As per reports, City want a £7m loan fee for Phillips and this is seen as a stumbling block. Clubs are hoping the Premier League champions will lower the amount so that they can start preparing viable offers.