Vinicius scripts records as Real Madrid win Spanish Super Cup

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Vinicius scripts records as Real Madrid win Spanish Super Cup

By Rajdeep Saha 04:44 am Jan 15, 202404:44 am

Vinicius Junior scored a sensational hat-trick as Real Madrid tamed Barcelona (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

Vinicius Junior scored a sensational hat-trick as Real Madrid tamed Barcelona to win the 2024 Spanish Super Cup. Carlo Ancelotti's men won the tie 4-1 in what turned out to be a magical night. Real went 2-0 up before Robert Lewandowski scored a goal for Barcelona. However, the joy was short-lived as Vinicius made it 3-1 before Rodrygo scored in the second half.

2/7

A look at the match stats

Real were the dominant side as they clocked 18 attempts with nine shots on target. Barca had 7 shots on target from 12 attempts. Barva had 58% ball possession with a 90% pass accuracy.

3/7

Vinicius has been sensational for Real Madrid

Vinicius has raced to nine goals in the ongoing season across competitions. He also has three assists, taking his goals involvement to +10. He now has 68 goals for Real in 241 appearances. Notably, he managed 45 goals across the last 2 seasons (A34).

4/7

Vinicius scripts these records

Vinicius is the first player to score a hat-trick in the El Clasico in the first 39 minutes of the match in any competition in the 21st century. The Brazilian is also the first player to score two goals in the first 10 minutes in El Clasico in any competition in the 21st century.

5/7

Contrasting records for the two teams

As per Opta, Real Madrid have scored 4 goals against Barcelona in two of their last three matches (4-0 in Copa del Rey in April 2023 and the 2024 Spanish Super Cup). This is as many times as in their 73 previous meetings in all competitions. Xavi is the 8th Barcelona manager to concede 4-plus goals in at least two games against Real Madrid.

6/7

The 13th Spanish Super Cup trophy for Real

Real had overcome Atletico Madrid to reach their 19th Spanish Super Cup or Supercopa de Espana final. Real have now won the tournament 13 times with their last win coming in 2021-22. Real have been six times runners-up as well. Since the Supercopa de Espana was changed to a four-team format, Real have reached the final in four of the five campaigns.

7/7

Ancelotti shines to lift another trophy

Ancelotti claimed his 11th trophy as Real Madrid manager. This was the Italian's second Spanish Super Cup trophy after 2021-22. As a manager, this was his 27th trophy in his club career.