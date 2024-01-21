Kalvin Phillips, Kieran Trippier lead business-end January transfer window charge

Bayern Munich are interested to sign Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

The January transfer window has been a quiet one so far and just 10 days remain for business. A few Premier League teams have done some business with a few loan deals and less-money signings. However, as the window nears its shut down, we could see some key outgoings and a few incomings. Here we decode some of those key signings.

West Ham are interested in snapping up Kalvin Phillips

West Ham boss David Moyes is eager to strengthen the midfield after a few injury concerns. Moyes is keen for some depth in midfield and believe Kalvin Phillips can solve that issue. The Hammers have missed the presence of Declan Rice since he joined Arsenal. City want a £7m loan fee for Phillips and this is seen as a stumbling block.

Granada closing in on acquiring Facundo Pellistri on loan

As per Sky Sports, Granada have shown interest in Manchester United starlet Facundo Pellistri. It will be a loan deal until June. Both clubs are in talks for the talented winger. Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven are also interested in the Uruguayan winger. Pellistri hasn't got that many chances this season. He has made a handful of 14 appearances, including just nine in Premier League.

AC Milan in search of center-backs in the Premier League

AC Milan are looking to sign a new center-back in the January transfer window and their candidates are all from the Premier League. Their prime target is Clement Lenglet, who is on loan at Aston Villa from Barcelona. Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior and Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah are also on their wishlist. While Arsenal aren't looking to loan Kiwior, Chalobah just returned from a major injury.

Newcastle reject Bayern's move for Kieran Trippier

Bayern Munich have seen Newcastle United reject an approach for Kieran Trippier. Newcastle are clear that the England international is not for sale. Eddie Howe has no interest in losing his first-choice right-back either on a permanent basis or on loan. However, the 33-year-old is open to a move to the German champions. It remains an intersting story as Bayern could up the game.

Manchester United interested in Ajax's Brian Brobbey

Manchester United are interested in Ajax striker Brian Brobbey as Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in more reinforcements to increase their goal-scoring output. Ten Hag gave Brobbey his Ajax debut and rates him very highly. Therefore, he would want the 21-year-old marksman to join Old Trafford. Brobbey has netted 12 goals in 25 appearances for Ajax in the 2023-24 season.