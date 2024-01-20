Five-star Arsenal breeze past Crystal Palace: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:42 pm Jan 20, 202408:42 pm

Arsenal looked in complete control against Crystal Palace (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Arsenal brushed Crystal Palace aside with a 5-0 win at the Emirates on matchday 21 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Gabriel Magalhaes' header handed Arsenal the early lead before Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson conceded an own goal. Leandro Trossard made it 3-0 before Gabriel Martinelli's late brace sealed the win for Arsenal. Arsenal were winless in four matches across all competitions before this fixture.

Gabriel attained this sensational Premier League record

Gabriel's headed goal against Crystal Palace has taken his tally to 12 in the Premier League. As per Squawka, Gabriel has scored three more goals than any other centre-back in the Premier League since he made his league debut in September 2020. Brentford's Ben Mee and West Ham stalwart Kurt Zouma are jointly in second position with nine goals each in this period.

Most goals from corners in the 2023-24 Premier League

As per Opta, Arsenal have netted more goals from the corner than any other team in the Premier League this season. They have scored nine goals from corners this season. They have scored 10 headed goals this season, the most by any Premier League team.

Trossard's exceptional form at the Emirates Stadium

Trossard scored his eighth goal for Arsenal in his 46th appearance for the club across all competitions. As per Squawka, Trossard has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 14 stats at the Emirates Stadium. He has scored four goals and provided seven assists in his last 14 starts at home. He has scored 30 Premier League from 153 appearances.

Arsenal registered these Premier League feats

As per Opta, this win is Arsenal's joint-biggest margin of victory in a Premier League London derby encounter. They also won 5-0 win against Wimbledon in 1998. Also, Arsenal have had 16 goal involvements from substitutes in the Premier League (10 goals and six assists), more than any other team this season. They have won 50 home league matches since Mikel Arteta took charge.

30 Premier League goals for Martinelli

Martinelli scored a late brace after coming off the bench against Crystal Palace. He has now raced to 30 goals in the Premier League from 112 appearances. In 2023-24, he scored four goals in 19 Premier League appearances while scoring six across all competitions.

Here's the match summary

Gabriel headed home from Declan Rice's corner to hand Arsenal the lead before Henderson's own goal made it 2-0 in the 37th minute. In the second half, Eberechi Eze had an opportunity but it was kept out by David Raya before Trossard made it 3-0. Later, Arsenal moved the ball brilliantly in transitions allowing substitute Martinelli to score a brace, making it 5-0.

Arsenal move to third spot in the Premier League standings

With Arsenal's 13th win of the 2023-24 Premier League, they now have jumped up to the third sport in the points table with 43 points. The Gunners are tied with second-placed Manchester City and fourth-placed Aston Villa. However, City have a match in hand while Villa have an inferior goal difference. League leaders Liverpool have amassed 45 points with an extra match in hand.