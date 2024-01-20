Alexander Zverev reaches fourth round at 2024 Australian Open: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Alexander Zverev reaches fourth round at 2024 Australian Open: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:56 pm Jan 20, 202406:56 pm

German powerhouse Alexander Zverev has reached the fourth round (Photo credit: X/@AustralianOpen)

German powerhouse Alexander Zverev has reached the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open. Sixth seed Zverev overcame Alex Michelsen 6-2, 7-6, 6-2. For the fifth time in his career, Zverev has reached the fourth round at the Australian Open. He is a one-time semi-finalist here in 2020. Zverev will face Cameron Norrie in the fourth round. Here are the details.

2/4

A look at the match stats

Zverev dished out 11 aces compared to his opponent's one. He also committed one double fault with Michelsen clocking three. Zverev had a 76% win on the first serve and a 73% win on the second. He converted 5/10 break points.

3/4

Zverev clocks this unique record

As per Opta, Zverev has the outright second-most appearances in the fourth round of Grand Slams amongst German players (17). He has eclipsed Tommy Haas who has 16. Only Boris Becker (31) has more during the Open Era. Zverev now owns an 86-31 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At the Australian Open, his win-loss record is 23-8.

4/4

Zverev to take on Norrie next

Zverev will be up against Norrie next. Notably, the Briton reached the fourth round for the first time. Norrie took down Casper Ruud in four sets (6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3). He served 11 aces to his opponent's 19. Norrie also converted 4/6 break points. He went on to hit 63 winners. Zverev owns a 4-0 record over Norrie on the ATP Tour.