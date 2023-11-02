ATP Finals: Presenting the notable records of season-end championships (singles)

By Parth Dhall

Novak Djokovic is the oldest ATP Finals champion

The Nitto ATP Finals, featuring the world's best eight singles players, will be underway on November 12. Until 2025, the prestigious season-end championships will take place in Turin. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Andrey Rublev have already qualified for the tournament's 54th edition. The remaining three spots will be sealed shortly. Here are the notable singles records (ATP Finals).



The top eight players according to the ATP Rankings contest for the year-end championships named the ATP Finals every year. Notably, the group stage follows a round-robin format, with eight players divided into two groups of four. Each player plays the other three in the group. The top two players of each group then progress to the semi-finals.

Djokovic, Federer own six titles; Djokovic is the oldest champion

Serbian ace Djokovic clinched his sixth Nitto ATP Finals title after beating Casper Ruud in the 2022 final. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to equal legend Roger Federer in terms of ATP Finals titles (6). The latter reigned supreme in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2011. Djokovic, in 2022, also became the oldest champion in the tournament's history.

Most consecutive ATP Finals titles

Djokovic also holds the record for clinching the most consecutive ATP Finals titles (four). He won the year-end championships in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2022. Ilie Nastase and Ivan Lendl have won three successive titles each.

Federer has played the most finals

Federer has the record for playing 10 finals at the ATP Finals (59). Among active players, Djokovic follows Federer with eight such appearances. The former remains the only man to have featured in over 50 matches at the year-end championships. Djokovic follows Federer, having played 46 such matches. The former will feature in his 16th ATP Finals edition, the second-most after Federer (17).

Youngest and oldest champions

In 1978, John McEnroe became the youngest ATP Finals champion. He won the title aged 19 years and 10 months. McEnroe defeated Arthur Ashe 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 in the final. As stated, Djokovic remains the oldest champion (35 years and five months).

Stefanos Tsitsipas owns this record

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas remains the only player to have won both the Next Generation Finals and the ATP Finals. The former is an annual men's tournament for the best Under-21 players. Tsitsipas won this tournament in 2018 after beating Alex de Minaur in the final. A year later, Tsitsipas, making his ATP Finals debut, won the year-end championships. He also won in 2021.