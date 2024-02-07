Kyle Jamieson took four wickets in the second innings

Kyle Jamieson stars in NZ's 281-run win over SA: Stats

By Parth Dhall 04:52 pm Feb 07, 2024

What's the story New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson took six wickets in the 1st Test against South Africa in Mount Maunganui. The Kiwi pacer picked up a four-wicket haul in the second innings as the Proteas faltered while chasing 530. Spinner Mitchell Santner assisted him with three wickets. As a result, Jamieson raced to 80 wickets in the longest format. Here are the key stats.

Innings

Jamieson's figures in the match

South Africa were bundled out for 162 in response to New Zealand's 511 in the first innings. Jamieson took two wickets for 35 runs in 15 overs, including six maidens. The Kiwi pacer then scalped four wickets in NZ's defense, with the Proteas being bowled out for 247. Jamieson conceded 58 runs in 17 overs, including three maidens.

Career

Jamieson averages under 20 in Tests

Jamieson made his Test debut four years ago when India toured New Zealand for two matches. Although injuries have perturbed him, the right-arm seamer has been a maintay bowler in NZ's armory. As of now, he has taken 80 wickets from 19 Tests at an incredible average of 19.73. The tally includes 5 five-wicket hauls. The one against SA was his fourth Test four-fer.

Information

His incredible numbers at home

Jamieson has an exceptional average of 17.37 with the ball in home Tests. He has snapped up 56 wickets from 11 Tests in this regard. Four of his five Test fifers have come in home conditions.

Summary

A look at the match summary

New Zealand racked up 511 after the Proteas invited them to bat. Rachin Ravindra (240) and Kane Williamson (118) reached three figures, while SA skipper Neil Brand took six wickets. A comprehensive performance helped NZ bowl out SA for 162. Williamson slammed another ton as the Kiwis declared for 179/4 in the second innings. The visitors perished for 247 while chasing a mammoth 530.