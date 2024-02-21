With his 84th fifty, Babar now owns the fourth-most fifties in T20 cricket (Photo credit: X/@PeshawarZalmi)

PSL 2024, Babar Azam hammers his 84th T20 fifty: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:46 pm Feb 21, 2024

What's the story On a landmark day, Babar Azam ended up with a knock of 72 for Peshawar Zalmi in match number six of the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday. Babar, who became the fastest to 10,000 T20 runs enroute to his knock, hammered his 84th T20 fifty. His knock helped Zalmi put up a score of 154/10 in 19.5 overs against Karachi Kings.

Key details about Babar's knock

Zalmi were reduced to 40/3 before Babar and Rovman Powell added 68 runs for the fourth wicket. Another 28 runs were added with Asif Ali. In the final ball of the 18th over, Babar was dismissed by Mir Hamza. His effort helped Zalmi offer resistance.

Fourth-most T20 fifties

With his 84th fifty, Babar now owns the fourth-most fifties in T20 cricket. He surpassed veteran Shoaib Malik, who has 83 fifties. David Warner (101), Virat Kohli (91), and Chris Gayle (88) are ahead of Babar in terms of fifties in T20s. In terms of 50-plus scores, Babar ranks fourth with 94. He is behind Kohli (99), Warner (109), and Gayle (110).

Fastest batter to 10,000 T20 runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar took 271 innings of 281 matches to accomplish 10,000 runs in the format. He became the fastest to 10,000 runs by overcoming Gayle, who took 285 innings to reach the landmark. Babar now owns 10,066 runs at an average of close to 44. His strike rate is around 129. He owns a total of 10 tons and 84 fifties.

Babar slams his second successive fifty in PSL 2024

After scoring a 68-run knock versus Quetta Gladiators in the opener for Zalmi, Babar smashed 72 on Wednesday, having faced 51 deliveries. He hit seven fours and a six (SR: 141.18). Babar, who became the first batter to 3,000 PSL runs in the preceding contest, has raced to 3,075 runs at 44.56. He slammed hos 30th fifty in the PSL (100s: 1).

Four fifties in his last 8 T20 innings

Coming into the PSL, Babar played six matches in the Bangladesh Premier League. He scored 251 runs at 50.20 with the help of two fifties. Babar's scores in his last 8 T20 innings read 56*, 2, 62, 37, 47, 47, 68, and 72.