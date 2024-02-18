Yash Dhull slammed his fifth FC century (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ranji Trophy: Yash Dhull smashes 112, surpasses 1,500 FC runs

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:15 pm Feb 18, 2024

What's the story Yash Dhull was the pick of the Delhi batters on Day 3 against Odisha in the 2024 Ranji Trophy on Sunday. The youngster resumed at 57* from Day 2 and brought up his fifth century in First-Class cricket and his first of the ongoing season. Dhull's 112-run knock was laced with 14 boundaries and a six. Delhi were 266/5 when the youngster was dismissed.

A well-paced knock from Dhull

Dhull walked into the middle when Delhi were 67/1. He added 77 runs with Gagan Vats. He continued his onslaught even after the latter's dismissal and stitched another 73-run stand with Ayush Badoni. Dhull looked in complete control and didn't shy away from attacking the loose deliveries. He kept the scoreboard ticking with Jonty Sidhu before he was dismissed by Sunil Roul.

First century for Dhull in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

This was Dhull's first century in the ongoing 2024 Ranji Trophy. He had a very subdued start to his campaign and as the season progressed he struggled to convert his starts into big scores. However, he hammered his first fifty in the preceding match against Himachal Pradesh (82). Dhull also scored a couple of 40-plus scores against Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Dhull surpasses 1,500 First-Class runs

Dhull has completed 1,500 runs in FC cricket across 23 matches at an average of above 42. He owns 1,594 runs (100s: 5, 50s: 5). He has amassed 434 runs in the ongoing 2024 Ranji Trophy from seven matches at an average of 39.45. He owns a century and a fifty. Notably, he is Delhi's highest run-getter this season.

How has the match progressed?

Batting first, Odisha compiled a total of 440 thanks to centuries from Subhranshu Senapati and Biplab Samantray. Skipper Shantanu Mishra also hammered a fifty. Sumit Mathur starred for Delhi with 4/97. In reply, Delhi are 375/5 courtesy of Dhull's century and fifty from Vats. Sidhu (67*) and Kshitiz Sharma (51*) are still at the crease. Roul and Samantray have returned with two wickets each.