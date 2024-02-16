Dhruv smoked three maximums during his stay (Source: X/@BCCI)

Dhruv Jurel scripts this record with 46 on Test debut

What's the story India's Dhruv Jurel impressed one and all with a crucial 46-run knock on his Test debut. The wicketkeeper-batter brilliantly tackled the England bowlers in the first innings of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot. Having faced 104 balls, he smoked two boundaries and three maximums. He recorded the second-highest score by a designated Indian keeper in his maiden Test innings. Here are further details.

Knock

A fine hand from Jurel

India were well placed at 331/6 when Jurel arrived to bat. With centurion Ravindra Jadeja (112) departing early on Day 2 morning, England would have hoped to clean up the tail cheaply. However, Jurel had other plans as he stitched a 77-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin (37), taking India past 400. The former eventually fell to leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed. India eventually finished at 445/10.

Feat

Second-highest score for a debutant Indian keeper

As mentioned, Jurel's 46 is the second-highest score by an Indian keeper in his maiden Test innings. He is only behind Dilawar Hussain, who scored 59 in the 1934 Kolkata Test against England. Meanwhile, Nayan Mongia (44 vs Sri Lanka in Lucknow, 1994) is the only other Indian keeper to breach the 40-run mark on Test debut.

Profile

Who is Dhruv Jurel?

The 23-year-old Jurel hails from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He was the vice-captain of the India U-19 team in the 2020 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. Rajasthan Royals signed him for Rs. 20 lakh in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The Uttar Pradesh star first came into the limelight by scoring 736 runs in his debut season in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Stats

Sensational start to FC career

Jurel entered his debut match with 790 runs across 15 FC games, averaging 46.47 (100: 1, 50s: 5). The dasher has now raced to 836 FC runs. He made 69 for India A in the drawn four-day game against South Africa A in December 2023. His only FC ton to date was a fiery 249-run knock versus Nagaland in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.

Summary

India post strong total

Team India posted a strong total of 445 after electing to bat first. The hosts would be mighty pleased as they were once reeling at 33/3. Skipper Rohit Sharma (131) and Jadeja (112) rescued them with brilliant centuries. Notably, this is an important game with the series being poised at 1-1. Mark Wood, who returned with 4/114, was the pick of the England bowlers.