By Parth Dhall 02:12 pm Feb 01, 202402:12 pm

What's the story England have roped in the experienced James Anderson for the 2nd Test against India, starting February 2 in Visakhapatnam. Anderson replaces seamer Mark Wood, which means England continue with their one-pacer policy. Jack Leach, who sustained a left knee injury in the series opener, has been ruled out, with the uncapped Shoaib Bashir replacing him. England lead the five-Test series after winning in Hyderabad.

England's Playing XI for 2nd Test

England's Playing XI for 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, and James Anderson.

Who is Shoaib Bashir?

In December, spinner Shoaib Bashir received his maiden international call-up for the five-match Test series. Born in 2003, the young off-spinner started his career with Surrey at 17 and also featured for Berkshire Under-18s. Bashir then went on to play for Somerset and made his First-Class debut at 19. Although Bashir owns just 10 FC wickets, his bowling style gave him an edge.

Bashir arrived late due to visa issues

Despite impressing the England selectors during a camp held in UAE, Bashir couldn't travel to India initially. The young spinner faced delays in getting his visa due to his Pakistani origins. Bashir flew back to London, where the issue was resolved.

England claimed a historic win in 1st Test

England opened their account in the five-match Test series by beating India in Hyderabad. The visitors successfully defended 230, bowling India out for 202 on Day 4. Debutant Tom Hartley took a seven-wicket haul. Ollie Pope's 196 earlier powered England, who conceded a 190-run first-inning lead. Notably, India lost their first-ever home Test by after leading by over 70 runs.

A look at England's bowling attack

Wood was England's lone pacer in Hyderabad. Their spin attack stunned India, with debutant Tom Hartley, Leach, and Rehan Ahmed claiming all 20 wickets. Hartley returned with 7/62 (26.2) in England's defense. He registered the best bowling figures for an England spinner on Test debut (since 1945, the post-war era). Despite losing Leach, England can look up to Anderson and Bashir.

A blend of youth and experience

Anderson will play his 184th Test in Vizag. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is the only other player with more Test appearances (200). Two of England's specialist bowlers (Hartley and Rehan) have just three Test caps, while Bashir will make his debut.