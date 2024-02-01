Smith has smoked nine ODI tons at home (Source: X/@ICC)

Steve Smith averages 56.80 in home ODIs: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:35 am Feb 01, 202411:35 am

What's the story Australia are gearing up to host West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting on February 2. Veteran batter Steve Smith will lead a bunch of young faces with several prominent names being rested for this series, including regular skipper Pat Cummins. Smith has been a consistent performer in ODI cricket as his numbers are stellar. Here we decode his ODI stats at home.

Average

Highest average at home

Smith has compiled 2,613 runs across 55 ODI innings at home at 56.80. No other Australian, with at least 2,000 runs at home, averages more in this regard. Smith's tally includes nine tons and 12 fifties. Only Ricky Ponting (13) and David Warner (10) have hammered more ODI tons in Australia. Smith's highest score of 164 came in the 2016 Sydney OD against NZ.

Form

His run at home since 2020

Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Smith has accumulated 688 runs across 13 ODI games at home at a sensational average of 68.80. The tally includes three tons and as many fifties. No other Aussie has compiled more ODI runs at home in this period. Smith would be raring to enhance his numbers even further.

Numbers

His away and neutral numbers

Smith has amassed 1,766 runs in 63 away (home of opposition) matches at 33.32. The tally includes 12 fifties and a couple of tons. Across 30 matches at neutral venues, Smith has hammered 977 runs at 40.70 (50s: 8, 100s: 1). Notably, Smith blew hot and cold in ODIs last year, having hammered 439 runs across 16 games at 31.35 (50s: 3).

Smith vs WI

Three fifties against WI

Meanwhile, Smith has returned with three half-centuries across five ODI innings against West Indies. He has compiled 277 runs against the opposition at 55.40. His highest ODI score against WI reads 78. Notably, Smith has played one home ODI against WI at home, in 2010. He did not get to bat in that contest.

Stats

Here are his ODI stats

Last year, Smith became the fourth-fastest Australian to accomplish 5,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in 129 innings of 145 ODI games. Smith has now raced to 5,356 runs across 155 ODIs at 43.54. He has 12 tons and 32 fifties. 2,006 of his runs have come while leading the Aussies at 42.68. The 35-year-old has so far played 55 ODIs as captain.