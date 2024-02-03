Bumrah has completed 50 Test wickets against England (Source: X/@ICC)

Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:56 pm Feb 03, 2024

What's the story Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become the fastest Indian fast bowler to complete 150 wickets in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his fourth wicket in England's first innings of the ongoing second Test in Visakhapatnam. Bumrah bowled a lethal spell and eventually claimed a six-wicket haul (6/45 in 15.5 overs). Here we decode his stats.

Spell

A stunning spell from Bumrah

At 123/2, England were going well when the Bumrah storm hit them. He dismissed Joe Root and Ollie Pope in quick intervals to shift the momentum in India's favor. The pacer dismissed Jonny Bairstow to dent England even further. Bumrah's fourth victim was Ben Stokes (47), who looked dangerous. Tom Hartley and James Anderson were his other victims as England were folded for 253.

Elite list

Joint-third-fastest Indian to get the mark

Having taken 34 games to complete 150 (152) wickets, Bumrah is the fastest Indian pacer to accomplish the mark. He broke the record of Kapil Dev, who took 39 matches. While Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble also took 34 Tests apiece to get the mark, Ravichandran Ashwin (29) and Ravindra Jadeja (32) are the only Indians to reach the milestone faster than Bumrah.

Bumrah vs England

50 Test wickets against England

Bumrah has now completed 50 (53) Test wickets against England at 21.18. This was his third fifer against the opposition. Meanwhile, Bumrah has not taken more scalps against any other opposition (Tests). Playing his sixth home Test, Bumrah has snapped up 26 wickets at an astonishing average of 12.80. While this was his 10th Test fifer, only two of them have come at home.

Average

Second-best bowling average in Tests

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah's current bowling average of 20.29 is the second-best among bowlers with 150 or more Test scalps. He is only behind England's Sydney Barnes (16.43) in this regard. Ravichandran Ashwin (26.57) trails the pacer among Indian bowlers. As mentioned, the Indian pacer now owns 10 fifers in Tests. Meanwhile, Bumrah is currently India's 16th-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

SENA stats

Bumrah in an elite club

Bumrah is one of only six Indians to have taken over 100 wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). With 113 wickets, he is only behind Kumble, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan, and Kapil. Bumrah has the joint second-most five-fifers (6) in SENA nations for India, with Zaheer and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar. They are only behind Kapil (7).

Hat-trick

Bumrah owns a Test hat-trick

Bumrah's career-best Test innings figures came against West Indies in Kingston in 2019. He took 6/27 as the hosts perished for 117 in response to India's 416. Bumrah also took a hat-trick in this innings, becoming the third Indian with this feat. No other Indian has taken a hat-trick in the format after that match.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Team India has posted 396 after opting to bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal sparkled with a stunning ton (209), no other batter could even manage to touch the 40-run mark. The evergreen James Anderson was brilliant as he scalped three wickets. Bumrah's six-fer meant England managed just 253 in reply. Kuldeep Yadav also dismissed three batters. Ben Stokes (47) top scored for England.