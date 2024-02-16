Jadeja scripts several records during his stay (Source: X/@BCCI)

India vs England, 3rd Test: Hosts fold for 445

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:02 pm Feb 16, 2024

What's the story Team India has posted a strong total of 445 after electing to bat first in the third Test against England in Rajkot. The hosts would be mighty pleased as they were once reeling at 33/3. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja rescued them with brilliant centuries. Notably, this is an important game with the series being poised at 1-1. Here are further details.

Horrific start for the Indian cricket team

India were rocked after a brisk start. Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught at his crease and poked at a Mark Wood delivery that ended up with some late movement. In the sixth over, last match's centurion, Shubman Gill, fell for a nine-ball duck. Wood got Gill to poke at the ball swinging away. In the ninth over, Rajat Patidar was dismissed by spinner Tom Hartley.

Partnership

A double-hundred stand for the fourth wicket

After three quick wickets, Rohit and Jadeja played superbly. What followed was a double-century stand. Rohit played true to his natural self with Jadeja playing the support act. Having added 204 runs, Rohit and Jadeja became the third Indian pair to record a double-century stand against England for the fourth wicket. In the 64th over, Rohit was dismissed by Wood's short ball.

Rohit

Rohit slams his 11th century, 3rd versus England

While Rohit was watchful, he kept finding the odd boundaries. He smashed 14 fours and three sixes in his knock of 131 from 196 balls. This was Rohit's 11th century in Tests as he owns 3,958 runs at 45.49 (50s: 16). 2,223 of his runs have come in home Tests at 63.51. He slammed his 3rd ton versus England, racing to 968 runs.

Jadeja

Jadeja scored a brilliant 112

Jadeja faced 225 balls for his 112. He absorbed pressure and put a price on his wicket (4s: 9, 6s: 2). The southpaw could only add two runs to his overnight total on Day 2 morning. Apart from the unfortunate run-out of Sarfaraz, Jadeja was clinical during his stay. Notably, he shared a crucial 77-run stand with Sarfaraz, who smashed 62.

Partnership record

Rohit, Jadeja script this partnership record

Having added 204 runs, Rohit and Jadeja became the third Indian pair to record a double-century stand against England for the fourth wicket. They have joined Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar (249 in Leeds, 2002) and Vijay Hazare-Vijay Manjrekar (222 in Leeds, 1952).

Stats

Jadeja completed 3,000 Test runs

Jadeja smashed his fourth Test hundred (50s: 20). En route to his ton, Jadeja also went past 7,000 First-Class runs (7,101). Meanwhile, he surpassed 3,000 Test runs shortly after bringing up his century (3,005). Jadeja slammed his second hundred against England as the tally also includes six fifties. He also completed 1,000 Test runs versus England.

Fifty on debut

A heroic knock from Sarfaraz's blade

Debutant Sarfaraz showed why he needed to be drafted into the team after hammering a clutch 66-ball 62. He smashed nine fours and a six. He looked mature and sturdy during his stay. He played well and kept the scoreboard ticking. He fared well against the spinners. After a lot of hard work in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz lit up Rajkot with his knock.

Partnership

Ashwin, Jurel frustrate England bowlers

With Jadeja departing early on Day 2, England would have hoped to clean up the tail cheaply. However, debutant wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (46 off 104 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37 off 89 balls) dented their plans with a 77-run stand for the eighth wicket. Though both batters missed out on fifties, they powered India past 400. Rehan Ahmed dismissed Ashwin to end the partnership.

Bumrah

Bumrah contributes with 26 runs

Jasprit Bumrah added to England's misery with a 26-run knock while batting at number 10. Having faced 28 deliveries, he smoked three fours and a maximum. Bumrah added 30 runs for the last wicket with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj (3*). Wood trapped Bumrah in front of the wickets to end India's innings.

Bowlers

What about the England bowlers?

Wood was the bright spot for England with the ball. He claimed four scalps for 114 runs from 27.5 overs. James Anderson was superb. He asked questions but managed only one wicket. He conceded 61 from 25 overs. Among spinners, Hartley managed 1/109 from 40 overs. Meanwhile, Rehan Ahmed claimed 2/85 from 22 overs. Joe Root also claimed a wicket (1/70 in 16 overs).