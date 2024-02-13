Ruan de Swardt is leading the charge for South Africa with his 55* against NZ (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

2nd Test: Ruan de Swardt's fifty helps SA compile 220/6

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:56 pm Feb 13, 202412:56 pm

What's the story New Zealand started strong against South Africa on Day 1 of the second Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The hosts kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals and didn't allow the inexperienced Proteas side to control the game. However, SA batted with much more conviction compared to the first Test as they were 220/6 at stumps on Day 1.

Next Article

Summary

Here's the summary of Day 1

Batting first, SA lost Clyde Fortuin in the second over. They had some decent partnerships, but none of them blossomed into a big one. David Bedingham looked great during his stay for 39 runs. Eventually, Ruan de Swardt (55*) and Shaun von Berg (34*) stitched a 70-run partnership and are still at the crease. Rachin Ravindra starred for NZ with 3/33.

Debut

William O'Rourke makes his Test debut for NZ

William O'Rourke made his Test debut for New Zealand in Hamilton after a lot of chatter in the last few days. NZ have gone with a four-man pace attack which includes the likes of skipper Tim Southee, O'Rourke, Neil Wagner, and Matt Henry. O'Rourke has claimed five wickets from three ODIs while making his debut against Bangladesh in 2023. He owns 50 FC wickets.

South Africa

South Africa lose an early wicket

After their defeat in the previous Test match, SA decided to drop Edward Moore and brought in Dane Piedt to increase their depth in spin. Therefore, Fortuin had to open the batting and it didn't go well for him. He was dismissed in the second over of the day by Henry. But the highlight of the dismissal was Glenn Phillips' exceptional catch at gully.

David Bedingham

David Bedingham looked in control

Bedingham has been a very impressive prospect for SA in red-ball cricket. The batter has shown great application against India and also in the second innings of the first Test against NZ. He once again looked in total control for his stay of 39 runs from 102 deliveries, slamming seven boundaries. Bedingham added 49 runs with De Swardt before getting dismissed by Ravindra.

Ruan de Swardt

A gritty knock from Ruan de Swardt

All-rounder De Swardt looked well-settled during his partnership with Bedingham. But unlike his partner, he made it count and slammed his maiden Test fifty. He batted with great conviction and balanced caution and aggression. The 26-year-old finished the day unbeaten on 55 from 135 deliveries, a knock studded with nine boundaries. De Swardt will look to continue his knock on Day 2.

Partnership

A brilliant partnership for SA

South Africa were tottering on 150/6 when Bedingham departed, and most people thought they would get bundled out on Day 1. However, De Swardt and Von Berg (34*) made sure that the visitors wouldn't go down without a fight. The duo have added 70 runs together for the seventh wicket, taking SA to 220/6, as they both remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1.

Rachin Ravindra

Ravindra, the pick of NZ's bowlers

Ravindra was exceptional and proved his mettle. NZ's plan to drop Santner and show trust in him worked fine. Whenever there was a partnership, the youngster picked up a wicket to peg back the Proteas. He finished Day 1 with figures of 3/33 which included wickets of Zubayr Hamza, Keegan Petersen, and Bedingham. Ravindra will aim for a maiden Test fifer on Day 2.