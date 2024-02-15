Sarfaraz showed maturity and character during his stay at the crease (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Sarfaraz Khan slams 62 on Test debut versus England: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:02 pm Feb 15, 202406:02 pm

What's the story India's Sarfaraz Khan was commendable on his debut in the longest format. After getting his Test cap from Anil Kumble this morning, Sarfaraz shone with a clutch knock of 62 on Day 1 of the 3rd India versus England Test. Sarfaraz arrived in the middle after Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja put on a majestic 204-run stand. He did well thereafter. Here's more.

Knock

A clutch knock from Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz showed maturity and character during his stay at the crease. He shared a 77-run stand alongside Jadeja and scored 62 of the partnership runs. He faced 66 balls and smashed nine fours and a six. Sarfaraz wasn't nervous as he brought his domestic experience into play. Sarfaraz kept the scoreboard ticking. He fared well against the spinners and used his feet.

Information

An unwanted run-out does Sarfaraz in

Jadeja was on 99 and he pushed a delivery to mid-on and called for a run but sent Sarfaraz back while turning the single down. Wood made no mistake and his direct throw caught Sarfaraz short. Before that, Sarfaraz was looking good for a hundred.

Runs

12th First-Class fifty from Sarfaraz's blade

26-year-old Sarfaraz came into the match with 3,912 runs in FC cricket at a majestic 69.85. His 62 now takes him to 3,974 runs in the format. Sarfaraz slammed his 12th FC fifty. He also owns 14 centuries with the best score of 301*. In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz played six matches, scoring 556 runs at 92.66.

Records

Unique records for Sarfaraz

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Sarfaraz scored the 50th 50+ score by an Indian debutant in Test cricket. Meanwhile, he is now the second Indian player to be run-out on a Test debut after reaching a fifty. Abbas Ali Baig was run-out on 112 versus England in 1958 and now Sarfaraz (62) versus England, 2024 has joined the former.

Summary

Summary of Day 1

India were reduced to 33/3 after electing to bat in Rajkot. Skipper Rohit and Jadeja then added 204 runs for the fourth wicket to help India get back in the contest. After Rohit's dismissal for 131, Sarfaraz walked in and played freely. His run-out handed England a bonus wicket. Jadeja is unbeaten on 110. For England, Wood claimed three wickets.