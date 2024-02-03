Jaiswal scripted a host of records (Source: X/@ICC)

2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's double-ton powers India to 396

Feb 03, 2024

What's the story Team India has posted 396 against England after opting to bat first in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. While Yashasvi Jaiswal sparkled with a stunning ton, no other batter could even manage to touch the 40-run mark. The evergreen James Anderson was brilliant as he scalped three wickets. Spin twins Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed also dismissed three batters apiece.

Summary

Jaiswal powers India to a strong total

India were off to a decent start with Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma (14) adding 40 runs before the latter departed. The former then stitched a 49-run stand with Shubman Gill (34) before recording 90 and 70-run stands with Shreyas Iyer (27) and debutant Rajat Patidar (32), respectively. Jaiswal also added 52 runs with Axar Patel (27). India were 336/6 at stumps on Day 1.

Jaiswal

An excellent knock from Jaiswal

Jaiswal batted exceedingly well and ended up scoring 209 off 290 balls (19 fours, 7 sixes). While he returned on 179* on Day 1, he completed his double-ton on Day 2 morning. Jaiswal became only the second Indian opener to slam a Test double-ton against England. He also became the third-youngest Indian to score a Test double-ton. This was overall his second Test hundred.

Day 2

England bowled well on Day 2 morning

England would also be pretty pleased as India were 301/4 at one stage. The visiting team bowlers were brilliant on Day 2 morning as the hosts could only add 60 runs to their overnight total. Anderson did the major damage, dismissing Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin. Debutant Bashir and Rehan scalped the final two wickets.

Debut

A decent debut for Patidar

Playing his maiden Test, Patidar fared decently as he tackled the England spinners well. However, he was dismissed in an unfortunate manner. A Rehan Ahmed delivery bounced more than the batter anticipated as the full-length ball hit his gloves and then rolled onto the stumps. Patidar made 32 off 72 balls (3 fours).

Batters

Indian batters guilty of throwing away starts

Besides Patidar, Gill, Iyer, and Axar were guilty of throwing away starts. Gill was undone by a brilliant out-swinger from the evergreen James Anderson. Iyer fell prey to left-arm spinner Tom Hartley's bowling. As per Cricbuzz, this was the first occasion of each of number three, four, five, and six batters getting dismissed between 25 and 35 in the same innings in Test cricket.

Bowlers

How did England bowlers fare?

The lone pacer in the England XI, Anderson was disciplined as he returned with 3/47 in 25 overs. While debutant Bashir (3/138 in 38 overs) and Rehan (3/65 in 17 overs) dismissed three batters apiece, Tom Hartley (1/74 in 18 overs) scalped one wicket. Joe Root struggled with the ball, conceding 71 runs in 14 wicket-less overs.