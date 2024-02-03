Anderson has raced to 142 Test wickets against India (Source: X/@ICC)

Anderson, Bashir, Rehan shine with three-fers in Visakhapatnam Test

What's the story A sparking double-ton (209) from Yashasvi Jaiswal powered India to 396 in the first innings of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. The Brits would also be pretty pleased as India were 301/4 at one stage. The evergreen James Anderson was brilliant as he scalped three wickets. Spin twins Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed also dismissed three batters apiece. Here are further details.

A collective show from England bowlers

Debutant off-spinner Bashir dismissed Rohit Sharma (14) to draw the first blood for England. While Axar Patel was his other victim on Day 1, he dismissed the number 11 Mukesh Kumar on Day 2 morning. Anderson, meanwhile, took the key scalps of Shubman Gill, Jaiswal, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Leg-spinner Rehan dismissed debutant Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Anderson vs Gil

Anderson gets Gill for the fifth time

Gill, who scored 34, seemed tentative against Anderson and eventually fell to him. It was a good-length delivery outside the off-stump which took a thick edge of Gill's blade and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes did the rest. As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson has now dismissed Gill five times in seven Test meetings. No other bowler has dismissed Gill even four times in Tests.

Anderson

Most Test wickets against India

The lone pacer in the England XI, Anderson was disciplined as he returned with 3/47 in 25 overs. He has now raced to 142 Test wickets against India at 24.7 (5W: 6). No other bowler owns more Test wickets against India. The third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, Anderson now owns 693 scalps at 26.37 (5W: 32).

Spin twins

Rehan and Bashir shine

The 19-year-old Rehan, who claimed 3/65 in 17 overs, has now raced to 12 wickets across three Tests at 28.33. He took a fifer on his Test debut against Pakistan in 2022. The leg-spinner now owns 29 FC wickets. Meanwhile, Bashir finished with 3/138 in 38 overs on debut. Playing his seventh FC game, the 20-year-old now has 13 scalps.