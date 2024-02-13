Marnus Labuschagne gets his first captaincy stint at domestic level

What's the story Marnus Labuschagne is set to lead for the first time at domestic level. He would lead Queensland in their final Marsh Cup game of the season against South Australia. As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne has never captained a side in professional cricket. He gets this opportunity as Queensland's regular skipper Usman Khawaja and vice-captain Jimmy Peirson have been rested. Here are further details.

A potential captain in Labuschagne

Khawaja, who last featured in the Brisbane Test against West Indies, is unlikely to play before the New Zealand Test tour, starting February 29. While he continues to rest, Peirson is nursing a knee injury. As a result, Labuschagne has taken over the reins of Queensland. Labuschagne, one of the few youngsters in Australia's Test side, could be looked upon as their potential skipper.

Queensland set to face South Australia

As mentioned, Labuschagne will lead Queensland in their final match of the Marsh Cup, Australia's premier 50-over competition. Queensland are languishing in the bottom half with a solitary win in six games. They will face bottom-placed South Australia in their final encounter.