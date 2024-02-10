India have been the most dominant team in the U-19 World Cup circuit (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Buoyant India face gritty Australia in the U-19 CWC final

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:51 pm Feb 10, 202405:51 pm

What's the story India U-19 team will lock horns against Australia in the 2024 U-19 World Cup final on February 11. Two teams will fight it out for the coveted trophy at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Notably, both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and will give it their all to end on a high. The Blue Colts will be aiming to win their sixth title.

Record

India have won the U-19 World Cup five times

India have dominated the U-19 age group for quite some time now. The Blue Colts have won the title five times. India first won the title in 2000 beating Sri Lanka followed by triumphs in 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022. Meanwhile, Australia have won it thrice in 1988, 2002 and 2010. India have defeated Australia in the final twice in 2012 and 2018.

Match details

A look at the match details

The Willowmoore Park will host the final clash on February 11. The pitch offers great assistance for pacers with good bounce and movement. However, batters who get their eye in can score runs. In ODIs, teams batting second have won 17 out of 27 matches here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match while fans can live-stream it on Disney+Hotstar from 1:30pm IST.

Predicted lineups

Here are the probable playing XIs

India U-19 probable XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wicket-keeper), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, and Saumy Pandey. Australia U-19 probable XI: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (captain), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wicket-keeper), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, and Callum Vidler.

Key players

A look at the key players

Saharan is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 389 runs. He has slammed three fifties and a solitary hundred. Straker and Vidler have returned with 12 wickets for Australia in this tournament. Straker finished with 6/24 in the semi-final against Pakistan. India's Musheer and Dhas are the second and third-highest run-getters in the tournament with 338 and 294 runs respectively.

Dream11 predictions

Here are the Dream11 team predictions

Option 1: Uday Saharan, Harry Dixon, Adrash Singh, Sachin Dhas, Ryan Hicks, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan (C), Tom Straker (VC), Sam Konstas, Callum Vidler and Saumy Pandey. Option 2: Uday Saharan (C), Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sachin Dhas, Ryan Hicks, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Tom Straker (VC), Raj Limbani, Callum Vidler and Saumy Pandey.

