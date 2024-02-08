Shanaka has one fifty-plus score in his last 21 ODI innings

Sri Lanka drop former captain Dasun Shanaka for Afghanistan ODIs

What's the story Sri Lanka have dropped former captain Dasun Shanaka for the impending three-ODI series against Afghanistan. Shanaka's omission is a result of his poor batting form. He was also removed as SL's white-ball skipper ahead of the Zimbabwe series. While Nuwanidu Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay will also miss the series, Chamika Karunaratne and Shevon Daniel have been roped in. Kusal Mendis will lead the Lankans.

Information

Sri Lanka ODI squad for Afghanistan series

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Shevon Daniel, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Akila Dananjaya, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Captaincy

Shanaka's captaincy stint

In December 2023, Shanaka was stripped of Sri Lanka's white-ball captaincy. While Kusal Mendis was the given the charge of the ODI side, Wanindu Hasaranga was named the T20I skipper. SL won 23 ODIs and 22 T20Is under Shanaka, who also led the side to the 2022 T20 Asia Cup title in the UAE. A spirited Lankan side beat Pakistan in the final.

Form

His poor batting form

Shanaka was under the scanner for his batting. He has one fifty-plus score in his last 21 ODI innings. The right-handed batter averaged a mere 12.25, while his strike rate went down to 75.85. He returned scores of 8 and 7 in the recent Zimbabwe ODI series. Shanaka missed the majority of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup due to injury.

Players

What about other batters?

While Mendis will lead SL against Afghanistan, all-rounder Karunaratne will have the onus in Shanaka's absence. Karunaratne last played for the Lankans in WC 2023. He has been impactful with his all-round skills in the format. Young batter Shevon Daniel could also be tested in the series. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, and Janith Liyanage form a strong batting line-up.

Information

A formidable bowling attack

SL have a solid spin attack in the form of Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dunith Wellalage, and Sahan Arachchige. Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, and Karunaratne bolster the pace armory.