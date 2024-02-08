Warner has close to 500 T20I runs against WI (Source: X/@ICC)

David Warner averages 39.08 in home T20Is: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:36 pm Feb 08, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Eyes will be on David Warner as Australia take on West Indies in a three-match home T20I series, starting on February 9. The southpaw is one of the finest batters in T20 cricket and his stellar record states the game. Moreover, he has been nothing but stupendous in home T20Is. Here we decode his T20I numbers at home.

Next Article

Fourth-best average

Second-most T20I runs in Australia

Having played 31 T20Is Down Under, Warner has returned with 977 runs at 39.08. His strike rate in this regard is a brilliant 148.03 (50s: 7, 100s: 1). Only Aaron Finch (1,132) has accumulated more T20I runs in Australia. Among batters with as many or more home T20I runs than Warner, only Virat Kohli (50.87), Babar Azam (47.53), and Kane Williamson (40.39) average more.

Down Under

Close to 2,000 T20 runs in Australia

As far as Warner's overall T20 record in Australia is concerned, the left-handed batter has hammered 1,995 runs across 66 matches at 36.27. The tally includes 14 fifties and a couple of tons. Notably, Warner has mustered 301 runs across 11 games in the Big Bash League (BBL) at 33.44.

Stunning debut

Highest score on T20I debut Down Under

On his international debut against South Africa in a T20I in 2009, Warner announced his arrival by scoring 89 off 43 balls. These are the most runs by a batter on his T20I debut Down Under. These are also the seventh-most runs by a batter on T20I debut. Ricky Ponting is the only other Australian to breach the 50-run mark on his T20I debut.

Tally

Second-highest run-getter in T20Is for Australia

The veteran batter is the second-highest run-getter for Australia in T20Is with 2,894 runs across 99 games at an average of 32.88. Warner also owns a decent strike rate of 141.30 while slamming 24 fifties and a solitary ton in this format. Against West Indies, he has scored 489 T20I runs at 44.45. No other Australian has scored more against the Caribbean team.