WI manage to surpass 300

Kevin Sinclair and Kemar Roach added useful runs (31) for the ninth wicket to help their side near the 300-run mark. Roach faced 40 balls for his score of 8. Sinclair added another 14 runs alongside Shamar Joseph to eventually help WI get to 311. Sinclair scored 50 from 98 balls. He smashed five fours and a six before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Australia rocked by West Indies at the start

West Indies had Australia under the cosh at 24/4. Roach was the contributor, picking three scalps. Steve Smith was Roach's first victim, being trapped LBW. Marnus Labuschagne played a nothing shot and nicked a delivery to become the second wicket gone. Joseph dismissed Labuschagne. Roach then picked two in two, dismissing Cameron Green and Travis Head.

Khawaja and Carey resurrect Australia's innings

Alex Carey joined Khawaja at 54/5 and the two put on 96 runs for the sixth wicket. Carey was the aggressor, scoring 65. He faced 49 balls, slamming nine fours and a six. While Khawaja was watchful, Carey batted with remarkable intent. He brought up his fifty off just 38 balls. He eventually fell to Shamar. He slammed his his seventh fifty.

Khawaja slams his 26th Test half-century

Khawaja showed a lot of grit and character as wickets kept tumbling. After his 96-run stand alongside Carey, Khawaja added another fifty-plus stand alongside skipper Pat Cummins, helping his side get past 240. Khawaja's 75-run knock was laced with 10 fours. He faced 131 deliveries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Khawaja owns 5,353 runs at an average of 46.95. He has 26 fifties and 15 tons.

Cummins hammers 64* versus West Indies

Cummins slammed an unbeaten 64*-run knock as Australia declared at 289/9. Cummins looked solid during his stay and upped the ante when Khawaja was dismissed for 75. He shared another 47-run stand alongside Nathan Lyon. Cummins registerd his third fifty in the format for the Aussies. It's also his career-best score. Playing his 60th match, Cummins has raced to 1,214 runs at 16.86.

A look at the Windies bowlers

Roach finished with figures worth 3/47 from 11 overs. Joseph was key, picking up four scalps for 84 runs from 14 overs. However, he was guilty of bowling five no-balls and gave away runs at 6 per over. Shamar claimed 1/56.

Hazlewood dismisses Chanderpaul

West Indies are 13/1 at stumps on Day 2. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the final over of the day. Chanderpaul managed 4 from 26 balls. WI lead Australia by 35 runs.