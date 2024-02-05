Axar has been sensational in IPL (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of DC's spin attack

What's the story Delhi Capitals will continue their quest for the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the 2024 season. They have made some crucial signings at the auction table over the years but most of them haven't worked out for them. DC's top signings at the IPL 2024 auction were Harry Brook, Jhye Richardson, and Kumar Kushagra. Here we decode the team's spin attack.

Composition of DC's spin attack

In Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, DC boast a couple of world-class left-arm spinners with a proven track record in IPL. They have made a mark at the international level as well. Besides, the team also boasts the services of off-spinner Lalit Yadav. Uncapped players Praveen Dubey (leg-spin) and Vicky Ostwal (left-arm spin) are the other spin options in the DC squad.

Decoding Kuldeep's stats

While Kuldeep owns 71 IPL wickets at 28.39, 31 of them have come in DC colors at 28.39. 50 of his IPL scalps have come in the middle overs (7-15). His remaining 21 scalps have come in the final five overs at an economy of 8.38. The wrist-spinner is yet to take a wicket in powerplay. Overall, Kuldeep boasts 174 T20 wickets at 21.60.

How Axar has fared in IPL?

While Axar has 112 IPL wickets at 30.54, he has taken 51 wickets for DC at 32.47. 76 of his wickets have come in overs between seven and 15. He has returned with 21 scalps in the final five overs. Meanwhile, the all-rounder has also taken 15 wickets in the powerplay. Axar overall owns 200 T20 wickets at 27.95.

A look at the other spinners

All of Lalit's 10 IPL wickets have come for DC at 36.90. Overall in T20 cricket, he has 53 wickets at 25.60. Praveen, who has returned with a solitary wicket across four IPL appearances, boasts 24 T20 wickets at 20.75. Ostwal, who is yet to debut in IPL, has six wickets in as many T20 games at 20.50.