Australia are 2-0 ahead in the series.

3rd ODI preview: Confident Australia seek whitewash against lackluster WI

What's the story West Indies will fight to avoid a whitewash in the third and final ODI against Australia. Though the visitors walked away with several positives in the first two games, they failed to cross the line. Meanwhile, the Aussies would also look to work on the loopholes. Notably, both sides are without the services of several key players. Here's the preview of the third ODI.

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Manuka Oval in Canberra will host the second ODI on February 6 (9:00am IST). This particular venue serves a lively batting track, with the bowlers having little margin for error. Teams batting first have won 14 of the 18 ODIs played here. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with the Disney+ Hotstar app having the streaming rights.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have crossed swords in 145 ODIs so far, with Australia having a 78-61 lead. The tally includes three tied matches and as many abandoned games. WI's overall ODI record in Australia Down Under is decent as they have won 35 games and lost 43. However, their last win in this regard came over two decades ago (in 1997).

Batters have let WI down

WI have been majorly let down by their batters. Their bowlers were brilliant in the second game as the Aussies were reeling at 142/6 at one stage. Meanwhile, the Aussies would be disappointed with their top-order collapse in Sydney. Sean Abbott's all-round show powered them over the line. Meanwhile, Ben McDermott has replaced the injured Matthew Short in the squad.

Here are the Probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. WI (Probable XI): Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

Here are the key performers

Abbott scored a match-winning 69 from 63 balls in the second ODI besides taking three wickets. Shai Hope owns a stunning average of 60.44 in away ODIs. Smith has compiled 2,697 ODI runs at home, averaging 57.38. No other Australian, with at least 2,000 runs at home, averages more in this regard. Josh Hazlewood owns 14 wickets in seven ODIs against WI.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

