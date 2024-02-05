Ravindra scored 240 runs (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS).

1st Test: Ravindra's double-ton, NZ bowlers push SA further back

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:11 am Feb 05, 202411:11 am

What's the story New Zealand are all over South Africa in the ongoing Test series opener in Mount Maunganui. Rachin Ravindra starred with a stunning double-ton on Day 2 as the Kiwis posted 511 while batting first. SA skipper Neil Brand claimed six wickets. Moreover, NZ bowlers have struck early as the Proteas were reeling at 80/4 at stumps. Here are further details.

Summary

NZ finish at 511

NZ, who resumed at 258/2, lost centurion Kane Williamson (118) early in the morning. However, Ravindra continued to bat well as he recorded a century stand with Daryl Mitchell (34) besides an 82-run partnership with Glenn Phillips (39). En route, Ravindra slammed a fine double-ton and ended up scoring 240 off 366 balls. Brand cleaned up the lower order to somewhat restrict the damage.

Ravindra

Highest maiden hundred for NZ

Ravindra's 240 is now the third-highest Test score by a batter operating at four or lower in NZ. The southpaw also recorded the highest maiden Test hundred by a NZ player. Notably, Ravindra is playing his fourth Test and his first in over two years. He had just 73 Test runs under his belt prior to this game with 18* being his best score.

Partnership

Second-highest partnership for NZ vs SA

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ravindra and Williamson's 232-run stand is now the second-highest partnership for a NZ pair against SA in Tests (for any wicket). They are only behind Stephen Fleming and James Franklin, who added 256 runs in the 2006 Cape Town Test. Chris Cairns and Jacob Oram (225 in Auckland, 2004) are the only other NZ pair with a double-century stand against SA.

Elite list

Second NZ batter with double-century vs SA

As mentioned, Ravindra became only the second Kiwi batter to score a Test double-hundred against South Africa. He has joined Fleming, who scored 262 in the 2006 Cape Town Test. Besides Ravindra, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (374 and 237), India's Virat Kohli (254*), and West Indies's Brain Lara (202) are the only other number-four batters with Test double-tons against SA in this century.

Brand

Historic spell from Brand

Brand scripted history by registering the best figures by a bowler on Test debut as captain. He returned with 6/119 in 26 overs. The left-arm spinner claimed important wickets of Mitchell, Phillips, and Ravindra. Brand's 6/119 are now the best figures by a Test debutant while leading the team. He went past Bangladesh's Naimur Rahman, who claimed 6/132 vs India in 2000.

Feats

Here are his other feats

Meanwhile, Brand became the 12th SA bowler to take at least six wickets on Test debut. He also became just the fourth SA bowler to claim a Test five-wicket haul while leading the team. He has now raced to 78 FC wickets as this was his maiden fifer in the format (Average: 30-plus). Brand also owns a couple of four-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket.

Summary

Poor start from SA

Kyle Jamieson struck twice in the 10th over as he sent back Brand (4) and Raynard van Tonder (0). Edward Moore (23) threw away his start as he was dismissed by Matt Henry. Zubayr Hamza (22) and David Bedingham (29*) then consolidated before Mitchell Santner dismissed the former. SA finished the day at 80/4 . They still trail by 431 runs.