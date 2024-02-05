Brand claimed his first fifer in FC cricket.

SA captain Neil Brand scripts history with six-fer on debut

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:10 am Feb 05, 202410:10 am

What's the story South Africa skipper Neil Brand has scripted history by registering the best figures by a bowler on Test debut as captain. He returned with 6/119 in 26 overs in the first innings of the opening Test against hosts New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Skipper Brand, who is a left-arm spinner, did not receive much support from the other end as NZ posted 511.

Next Article

Spell

A fine effort from Brand

Rachin Ravindra (240) and Kane Williamson (118) starred with centuries as NZ were well placed at 271/2 at one stage. Brand did the damage control as dashers Daryl Mitchell (34) and Glenn Phillips (39) could not convert their starts. He also sent back Ravindra later. Brand also ran through NZ's lower order, dismissing Mitchell Santner (2), skipper Tim Southee (0), and Matt Henry (29).

Landmark

Best figures on Test debut as captain

Brand's 6/119 are now the best figures by a Test debutant while leading the team. He went past Bangladesh's Naimur Rahman, who claimed 6/132 vs India in 2000. England's Charles Smith (5/19 vs South Africa, 1889) is the only other captain to take a fifer in his maiden Test. Brand also became the first left-arm spinner to claim a fifer in NZ on debut.

Elite list

12th SA bowler to accomplish this feat

Meanwhile, Brand became the 12th SA bowler to take at least six wickets on Test debut. Lance Klusener (8/64 vs India, 1996) owns the best figures by a SA bowler on debut. Meanwhile, Brand became the first Proteas spinner with a six-fer on Test debut. He also recorded the ninth-best figures by a left-arm spinner on debut.

Information

Fourth SA captain with this milestone

Meanwhile, Brand has become just the fourth SA bowler to claim a Test five-wicket haul while leading the team. He has joined Shaun Pollock (4 times), Trevor Goddard, and Eiulf Nupen (twice). Brand is the only spinner among the aforementioned names.

Profile

Who is Neil Brand?

Brand is leading a bunch of fresh faces as the ongoing series is clashing with the SA20, South Africa's premier T20 competition. Hence, the prominent stars are not available. Brand is an all-rounder who represents the Titans in the domestic circuit. The 27-year-old southpaw is an opening batter besides being a handy left-arm spinner. He made his First-Class debut way back in April 2015.

Numbers

Here are his FC numbers

Having played 51 FC games before Test debut, the left-handed batter scored 2,906 runs at a decent average of 39.27. The tally includes six tons and 20 fifties with 159 being his best score. He has now raced to 78 FC wickets as this was his maiden fifer in the format (Average: 30-plus). Brand also owns a couple of four-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket.