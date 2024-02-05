Kane Williamson averages 67.46 in home Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson boasts second-highest average in home Tests: Key Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:20 am Feb 05, 2024

What's the story New Zealand's batting ace Kane Williamson scored a stunning 118 in the first innings of the opening Test against South Africa in Mount Maunganui. He slammed 16 fours during his 289-ball stay. Williamson has truly been a menace in home Tests as this was his 17th ton in New Zealand. He now owns the second-highest average among batters with 3,000-plus Test runs at home.

Knock

A watchful knock from Williamson

Put into bat, NZ lost opener Devon Conway (1) cheaply as Williamson arrived to bat in the second over. He and Tom Latham (20) consolidated thereafter with a 38-run stand before the latter departed. Williamson eventually found a potent partner in double-centurion Rachin Ravindra (240) as the duo added 232 runs. Williamson fell to Ruan de Swardt in the morning session of Day 2.

Average

Second-highest average in home Tests

As mentioned, this was Williamson's 17th century in home Tests as he has raced to 4,385 runs on NZ soil at a sensational average of 67.46. The tally also includes 18 fifties. Only the legendary Don Bradman (98.22) has a higher average among batters with at least 3,000 Test runs at home. Australia's Steve Smith (62.68) is Williamson's closest rival among active players.

Peers

Williamson way ahead of his peers

New Zealand has not been an easy place for Test batters as most of the tracks here have substantial assistance for pacers. While Williamson averages 67.46 at home, no other batter with at least 1,000 Test runs in NZ averages even 54. Ross Taylor (53.49), Colin de Grandhomme (51.14), and Martin Crowe (50.02) are the only other batters with 50-plus averages in this regard.

Stats

His home numbers against different teams

England (49.07) and India (38.14) are the only teams against which Williamson averages less than 50 in home Tests (Minimum 3 matches). He averages over 100 against Bangladesh (144.33) and Sri Lanka (114.20). His average exceeds 70 against South Africa (72.88) and West Indies (72.57). Williamson averages 54.09 against Pakistan at home.

Feat

Williamson equals these names

Williamson now owns 30 Test tons as he has equaled West Indies's Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Australia's Matthew Hayden, and England's Joe Root in terms of Test centuries. Only Smith (32) owns more Test tons among active players. Meanwhile, playing his 97th Test, Williamson has raced to 8,381 runs, averaging 54.77. He also has 33 fifties. Notably, Williamson is NZ's highest run-getter in Tests.

Williamson vs SA

His run against SA

Against SA, Williamson has raced to 783 Test runs with his average being 52.20. The tally now includes four tons and a couple of fifties. Williamson now owns five tons in his last nine Test innings. His recent scores read 132, 1, 121*, 215, 104, 11, 13, 11, and 118. Meanwhile, Williamson also owns six double-tons in Tests.

Partnership

Second-highest partnership for NZ vs SA

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ravindra and Williamson's 232-run stand is now the second-highest partnership for a NZ pair against SA in Tests (for any wicket). They are only behind Stephen Fleming and James Franklin, who added 256 runs in the 2006 Cape Town Test. Chris Cairns and Jacob Oram (225 in Auckland, 2004) are the only other NZ pair with a 200-plus stand against SA.