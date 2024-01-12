Kane Williamson accomplishes 2,500 runs in T20I cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:36 pm Jan 12, 2024

Willimson completed 2,500 T20I runs in 88 innings (Photo credit: ICC)

New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson has completed 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. The experienced campaigner got to the milestone with his 36th run against Pakistan in the first T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. Notably, he became the second Kiwi batter to achieve this feat and overall 11th in the world in this format. Here we decode his T20I stats.

Second NZ batter to complete 2,500 T20I runs

Williamson became the second New Zealand batter to accomplish 2,500 T20I runs. He is just behind Martin Guptill in the T20I runs tally for the Kiwis. Guptill has amassed 3,531 runs in this format and is the overall third-highest run-getter. Williamson is ahead of legendary batter Brendon McCullum who owns 2,140 runs. Only these three Kiwi batters have amassed 2,000-plus T20I runs.

Most runs smashed against Pakistan by any NZ batter (T20Is)

Williamson has amassed 641 runs against Pakistan in 20 T20I innings at an average of 37.70. Overall he is the highest run-getter in the NZ-Pakistan T20Is. He has slammed six fifties against the Men in Green No other batter has amassed 600-plus runs in this series. Mohammad Hafeez in the second spot is Pakistan's highest run-getter against NZ in T20Is with 563 runs.

Williamson surpasses Hafeez in the overall T20I runs tally

The 33-year-old smashed a brilliant 42-ball 57 against Pakistan in the first T20I. Courtesy of his knock, he has raced to 2,521 runs in T20I cricket from 88 innings at 33.61. Williamson became the 11th batter in the world to accomplish 2,500 runs in T20Is. In the process, he surpassed Hafeez's runs tally of 2,514 runs in this format.

Fourth-highest run-scorer at Eden Park (T20Is)

Williamson has compiled 321 runs from 12 T20Is at Eden Park at 29.18 while batting at a 124.41 strike rate. Overall, he is the fourth-highest run-scorer at this venue behind Guptill (626), Colin Munro (421) and Ross Taylor (334). Williamson has hammered three fifties here.

A look at his home, away and neutral venue numbers

The 33-year-old has compiled 1,307 runs from 41 home T20Is at 39.60. His highest score of 95 came against India back in 2020. Williamson has amassed 394 runs from 18 away T20Is at 23.17. Lastly, the veteran has scored 820 runs in 29 neutral venue T20Is at 32.80. He has hammered four fifties in such matches. Overall, he has smashed 18 T20I fifties.